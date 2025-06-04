Heliene has opened a 500 MW solar module manufacturing line in Rogers, Minnesota, bringing its total US capacity to 1. 3 GW. The facility has been operational since April. From pv magazine USA Heliene celebrated the grand opening of its new solar module manufacturing facility in Rogers, Minnesota, which brings the company's US manufacturing capacity to 1. 3 GW per year. The new facility houses Minnesota Line 3, Heliene's third US-based manufacturing line, which became operational in April and has an annual capacity of 500 MW. Heliene also owns and operates 300 MW Minnesota Line 1 and 500 MW ...

