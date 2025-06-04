Anzeige
04.06.2025 10:39 Uhr
Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC (IQCY LN) 
04-Jun-2025 / 10:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC 
DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.5941 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 988578 
CODE: IQCY LN 
ISIN: LU2037748345 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
ISIN:     LU2037748345 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     IQCY LN 
LEI Code:   5493004ZDNQO27QH8R39 
Sequence No.: 391768 
EQS News ID:  2150590 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2025 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
