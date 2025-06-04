Anzeige
WKN: A12A18 | ISIN: NO0010716582
Tradegate
03.06.25 | 21:36
2,938 Euro
+0,34 % +0,010
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9923,00411:09
2,9862,99811:09
PR Newswire
04.06.2025 10:48 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Solutions ASA: PTAS Aker Solutions secures extension of brownfield services contract in Brunei

OSLO, Norway, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTAS Aker Solutions has secured a significant1 two-year contract extension to provide offshore maintenance and modification services to Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP). The extension is a result of the customer exercising an option included in the current agreement.

PTAS Aker Solutions, a local joint venture between Aker Solutions and the Brunei company PTAS Sdn Bhd, has been awarded a contract extension for delivery of Offshore Restoration Maintenance Construction (ORMC) services for Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP).

The work will be managed from PTAS Aker Solutions Sdn Bhd's office in Kuala Belait, Brunei Darussalam.

The scope of work covers maintenance and upgrades to sustain production levels across offshore assets in the South China Sea, with PTAS Aker Solutions serving as the main contractor.

"We look forward to leveraging an optimized delivery model and driving targeted improvement initiatives during this contract period. As the main contractor, we are committed to enhancing new ways of working and improving performance and efficiency while delivering cost reductions across the value chain", said Paal Eikeseth, Executive Vice President and head of Aker Solutions' Life Cycle Business.

Aker Solutions secured the first ORMC contract for Brunei Shell Petroleum in 2012 and the current contract in 2020 as PTAS Aker Solutions. PTAS Aker Solutions combines strong local execution capabilities, with the full breadth of Aker Solutions' international expertise.

The contract will be booked as an order intake in the second quarter of 2025 in the Life Cycle segment.

1 Aker Solutions defines a significant contract as being between NOK 1.5 billion and NOK 2.5 billion.

CONTACT:

Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com
+47 470 10 611

Ruth Lycke
media contact
ruth.lycke@akersolutions.com
+47 906 65 931

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-asa--ptas-aker-solutions-secures-extension-of-brownfield-services-contract-in-brunei,c4158983

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-asa-ptas-aker-solutions-secures-extension-of-brownfield-services-contract-in-brunei-302473037.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
