Showcasing an All-in-One energy system and two new hybrid inverters, Shen Rong, President of Hiconics Overseas, says the company continues to focus on safety and meets high standards for cybersecurity. Under the slogan "Energy Links All," Hiconics unveiled two new residential energy solutions at its booth at The smarter E 2025 - the All-in-One system, as well as two hybrid inverters. In his interview, Shen Rong, President of Hiconics Overseas, highlighted that because the company is very focused on safety, the systems are ISO13849 certified and meet the highest cybersecurity requirements. Rong ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...