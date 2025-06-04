The researchers said they optimized the low-bandgap inverted perovskite cells through a passivating aluminum oxide (Al2O3) interlayer deposited via atomic layer deposition (ALD), which significantly helped improve device efficiency. Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have fabricated an inverted low-bandgap perovskite solar cell for applications in four-terminal (4T) perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells. Inverted perovskite cells have a device structure known as "p-i-n", in which hole-selective contact "p" is at the bottom of an intrinsic perovskite layer "i" with electron ...

