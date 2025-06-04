Harnessing AI, New Platform Innovations Turn Data Chaos into Compliance Confidence

Smarsh, the global leader in communications data and intelligence, today announced significant advancements to its industry-leading platform, including cutting-edge AI innovations and expanded API capabilities. These innovations reinforce the company's commitment to financial industry firms to confidently meet the evolving demands of AI implementation and digital communications oversight. With these enhancements, Smarsh customers can seamlessly integrate advanced AI capabilities into their existing workflows, ensuring smarter compliance and superior regulatory control.

"AI is transforming how the world's largest financial institutions operate, and Smarsh is proud to lead them into this new era," said Tom Padgett, President, Enterprise Business at Smarsh. "These innovations give organizations the ability to meet their regulatory obligations and gain actionable insights all while using AI to bring clarity to compliance chaos."

Use AI with regulatory certainty: Smarsh Capture for Microsoft 365 Copilot

Financial institutions are eager to utilize generative AI in ways that meet their unique compliance and governance requirements. Through this integration, Smarsh Capture provides compliance teams with enhanced tools to securely govern Microsoft 365 Copilot and significantly enhance productivity. Organizations can use AI safely, responsibly, and within regulatory guidelines.

Smarsh Capture for Microsoft 365 Copilot enables organizations to:

Capture Microsoft 365 Copilot conversations in full context: Securely preserve Microsoft 365 Copilot prompts, files, and responses across the web, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365, and chat agents with tamper-proof records.

Securely preserve Microsoft 365 Copilot prompts, files, and responses across the web, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365, and chat agents with tamper-proof records. Automate governance and policy enforcement: Seamlessly apply compliance policies across Microsoft 365 Copilot interactions.

Seamlessly apply compliance policies across Microsoft 365 Copilot interactions. Strengthen legal and audit readiness: Ensure AI-generated interactions meet organizational and regulatory standards.

Ensure AI-generated interactions meet organizational and regulatory standards. Uncover trends and speed decision-making: Analyze Microsoft 365 Copilot communications for unapparent insights and behavioral patterns.

"Microsoft 365 Copilot is transforming how employees collaborate and innovate across industries," said Dan Stevenson, General Manager, Microsoft 365 Copilot Extensibility Ecosystem. "Our collaboration with Smarsh ensures that organizations in highly regulated sectors can harness the full power of Copilot while maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency, and compliance. Together, we are enabling secure, responsible AI adoption at scale."

Learn more about this integration in the Eliminating Compliance Barriers for Microsoft 365 Copilot webinar.

Realize unprecedented efficiency with new API capabilities

New API capabilities from Smarsh are engineered to supercharge data management and unlock business insights. Providing secure, API-driven access, they enable seamless integration with existing legal, compliance, and case management systems. This open architecture allows firms to effortlessly connect and synchronize data across all their workflows, driving efficiency gains, enabling tailored customization, and reducing costly manual data processes.

Smarsh is proud to collaborate with leading providers like Exterro and Relativity on the launch of these expanded API capabilities. Together, these integrations offer organizations a scalable foundation for end-to-end discovery that meets evolving regulatory and legal requirements.

"Exterro is pleased to partner with Smarsh on this important advancement in e-discovery integration," said Bruce Holbert, Head of Partnerships at Exterro. "With Smarsh's new API suite, legal and compliance teams can seamlessly connect communications data to their e-discovery and case management workflows reducing risk, improving efficiency, and accelerating time to insight. As a leader in data risk management, Exterro is focused on helping regulated organizations stay defensible, drive efficiency, and remain ahead of constantly evolving demands. Together with Smarsh, we're delivering outcomes that matter."

Achieve smarter risk detection and significant cost savings with Intelligent Agent

Smarsh Intelligent Agent is breakthrough AI developed in partnership with leading global financial institutions and built on over a decade of production-tested AI. Unlike other solutions, Intelligent Agent was created in partnership with the industry and designed to emulate real-world Level 1 Compliance Analyst review.

Intelligent Agent leverages Smarsh domain-adapted LLMs to increase risk detection with reduced noise across global languages, eliminating the need for translation.

Contextual AI filtering: Reduce review workloads by up to 50% or more with a high-ROI and fast time-to-value solution that works on top of your existing program.

Reduce review workloads by up to 50% or more with a high-ROI and fast time-to-value solution that works on top of your existing program. Multilingual detections: Surface 3 to 5 times more critical risks across global languages with a solution designed for compliance: built to be resilient to misspelling, free from hallucinations, and with no third-party data processing.

With Intelligent Agent, Smarsh sets a new standard for AI in compliance, combining deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a clear focus on explainability, trust and transparency. Intelligent Agent will be available in late 2025. Learn more about Intelligent Agent here.

With these innovations, Smarsh builds on its proven track record of delivering secure, scalable and future-ready solutions for the world's most regulated industries. The company's continued investment in platform innovation ensures that customers are equipped to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow in the evolving AI and technology landscape.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in their digital communications. Serving the top banks, insurers, investment firms, and government agencies worldwide, Smarsh delivers cloud-native solutions that help organizations stay compliant, mitigate risk, and unlock the value of their communications data.

Learn more at www.smarsh.com

Contacts:

Media Contact

press@smarsh.com