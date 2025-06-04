Stepping up for residential customers: Eurelectric's 5 commitments to support them in the energy transition

BRUSSELS , June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- European electricity suppliers unveiled five commitments to support residential customers on their energy transition journey. Focused on smarter communication, building awareness, energy efficiency, user-friendly tools, and incentives to promote flexible consumption, these commitments have been developed on the back of a customer survey conducted to understand their needs in empowering them further.

The energy transition needs all customers on board - and electricity suppliers are stepping up to ensure no one is left behind. By introducing electric solutions into their daily lives, residential customers can become active players with multiple benefits. Yet, those remain untapped by many and Eurelectric comes to help with new empowering measures.

Back in 2020, the power sector pledged to empower 300 million residential consumers with affordable, transparent, and user-friendly solutions. To adapt to a new reality shaped by COVID-19, war in Ukraine and rising energy costs, Eurelectric commissioned a new survey of over 2,000 consumers in 12 countries, alongside a supplier survey, and roundtable discussions. The results show strong awareness, but low adoption: while 80% take steps to cut emissions, only 23% have adopted electrified solutions.

"The energy crisis drove short-term savings, but not sufficient long-term changes. To accelerate electrification, we must make sure that all consumers feel supported by lowering upfront costs and increasing simplicity" said Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric.

In response, the power sector commits to:

Communicate smarter with personalised, multilingual advice and real-time alerts. Engage all consumers, including vulnerable groups, renters and digitally excluded. Boost efficiency through tailored energy-saving tips, smart tools and renovation support. Simplify energy services with intuitive apps, automated tools and better product access. Promote demand flexibility to help consumers save and support grid resilience.

A comprehensive list of Eurelectric policy proposals to enable a customer driven energy transition, as well as concrete examples of innovative services developed by electricity suppliers can be accessed here.

Eurelectric represents the interests of the European electricity industry. We seek to contribute to our industry's competitiveness, provide effective representation in public affairs and promote the role of electricity in the advancement of society.

