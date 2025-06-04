Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: A3C9B4 | ISIN: SE0017130826
Stuttgart
04.06.25 | 11:46
3,040 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BPC INSTRUMENTS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BPC INSTRUMENTS AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.06.2025 11:42 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BPC Instruments AB: BPC Instruments receives orders from KU Leuven valued at 0.7 MSEK

LUND, Sweden, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments AB (publ) ("BPC") announces orders from KU Leuven university in Belgium. The orders include the delivery of several instruments, including Gas Endeavour® III systems, with a combined value of approximately 0.7 MSEK.

CEO Dr. Jing Liu comments: "We are pleased to receive a significant order from a globally recognised research institution. KU Leuven's decision to transition to our technology confirms the value and reliability of our instruments in advanced scientific applications."

BPC has received orders from university KU Leuven in Belgium. The value of the orders amounts to approximately 0.7 MSEK and includes several instruments including Gas Endeavour® III. The university is replacing and upgrading its setup for biochemical methane potential (BMP) testing with BPC's instruments for both batch and continuous measurements. The new systems are expected to streamline workflows and provide more precise and reliable data in research related to biological and biochemical gas processes. Revenue from these orders is expected to be recognised in Q2 2025.

About Gas Endeavour® III

Gas Endeavour® III is an advanced laboratory instrument platform designed for precise evaluation of gas production or consumption measurements in both batch and continuous processes. With its fully automated operation, an intuitive user interface, and high reliability, it offers exceptional ease of use. The system is available with 18 or 9 parallel channels, allowing for the simultaneous evaluation of multiple samples. For more information about Gas Endeavour® III, visit the Gas Endeavour® III product page or contact the sales team at sales@bpcinstruments.com.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Jing Liu, CEO
BPC Instruments AB
Tel: +46 (0) 46 16 39 51
E-mail: ir@bpcinstruments.com

About BPC Instruments AB

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to nearly 80 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage: www.bpcinstruments.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bpc-instruments-ab/r/bpc-instruments-receives-orders-from-ku-leuven-valued-at-0-7-msek,c4159015

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21129/4159015/3486823.pdf

Press release - KU Leuven

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bpc-instruments-receives-orders-from-ku-leuven-valued-at-0-7-msek-302473073.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
