VIPRE Security Group, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced its official sponsorship of the United Rugby Championship (URC), uniting two organisations committed to performance, resilience, and protecting what matters most.

Jeff Davies, SVP of Finance and Operations at VIPRE, with United Rugby Championship Head of Operations Amy Monaghan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on May 31, 2025, during the Quarter Final between Leinster and Scarlets.

This exciting partnership will see VIPRE Security Group become an official sponsor of the URC, gaining significant brand visibility across tournament platforms, including live broadcasts, digital channels, and in-stadium branding. The collaboration aims to amplify VIPRE's commitment to providing robust and reliable security solutions to individuals and businesses, mirroring the strength, teamwork, and unwavering spirit showcased throughout the URC.

Robert den Drijver, VP Head of Global Sales at VIPRE Security Group, said: "We are thrilled to join forces with the United Rugby Championship. At VIPRE, we understand the importance of a strong defence and the ability to adapt to evolving threats values that are deeply ingrained in the ethos of rugby. Just as URC teams strive for peak performance and resilience on the field, we are dedicated to empowering our customers with the cybersecurity tools they need to protect their digital lives and businesses."

Martin Anayi, United Rugby Championship CEO, said: "VIPRE Security Group have a global outlook and a commitment to excellence in the world of cybersecurity and through the development of a distinctive set of rights we aim to demonstrate how innovation can unlock new opportunities to advance the sport."

The sponsorship will see VIPRE and the consumer security service IPVanish actively engage with URC fans through tailored fan-focused initiatives, further demonstrating their commitment to building strong relationships and fostering a secure digital environment for all.

The United Rugby Championship, featuring teams from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa, and Wales, shares VIPRE's dedication to excellence and a global outlook. The league's commitment to fostering competition, community, and integrity aligns perfectly with VIPRE's mission to provide trusted and reliable security solutions worldwide.

The United Rugby Championship season comprises 144 fiercely contested games, featuring 16 elite teams from five diverse territories spanning two hemispheres. Each match is overseen by a highly skilled team of Match Officials-both on the field and behind the scenes-whose expertise ensures the integrity, fairness, and flow of the competition at every stage.

About VIPRE Security Group

VIPRE, part of Ziff Davis, Inc., is a leading provider of internet security solutions purpose-built to protect businesses, solution providers, and home users from costly and malicious cyber threats. With over 25 years of industry expertise, VIPRE is one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds, delivering exceptional protection against today's most aggressive online threats. Our award-winning software portfolio includes next-generation antivirus endpoint cloud solutions, advanced email security products, along with threat intelligence for real-time malware analysis, and security awareness training for compliance and risk management. VIPRE solutions deliver easy-to-use, comprehensive layered defense through cloud-based and server security, with mobile interfaces that enable instant threat response. The group operates under various brands, including VIPRE®, StrongVPN®, IPVanish®, Inspired eLearning®, Livedrive®, and SugarSync®. For more information, visit www.VIPRE.com

About United Rugby Championship

The United Rugby Championship (URC) is an elite club rugby tournament spread across five countries containing over 350 international players and some of the world's most famous teams.

A total of 16 teams from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa and Wales play in a league format over 18 weekends to decide which eight sides qualify for the Play-Offs. After the Quarter-Final and Semi-Final stages, two teams compete in the annual URC Grand Final to decide that season's champion.

The URC has two title partners, Vodacom in South Africa and BKT Tires in all other territories. The league's partners also include Qatar Airways, OFX, Kappa and Gilbert.

The URC has seen huge audience growth since 2021 where over 120 million fans have watched the drama unfold in the first three seasons. The hook for fans to go to stadiums or watch on-screen is the competitiveness, unpredictability and thrilling rugby of URC combined with unique match-day experiences and industry-leading social content that is being produced season after season.

