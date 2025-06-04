Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.06.2025 12:06 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Enfinity Global Sells Minority Stakes in 380 MW Energy Storage Projects in the US and Italy to Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure

MIAMI, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Global Inc., a leading renewable energy company, has sold c. 49% minority interest in two large-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) projects totaling 380 MW to Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. (DEI), an alternative asset management arm of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., one of leading financial institutions in Japan. Enfinity Global retains c. 51% controlling stake and will be responsible for completing the development and construction, as well as serving as the long-term asset manager for both projects.

Enfinity Global logo

The first project, located in the USA in the Houston zone of ERCOT, is a 250 MW BESS with a two-hour duration and 500 MWh capacity. The second project, located in the Veneto region of Italy, is a 130 MW BESS with a four-hour duration and 520 MWh capacity. Both projects are expected to begin operations by 2027.

The global collaboration between Enfinity and Daiwa on these two projects will help strengthen grid resilience and support the growing power demands of data centers, artificial intelligence, and industrial electrification in both the USA and Italy.

"We are honored to partner with Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure, one of Japan's leading financial institutions, to bring new investments to the USA and Italy," said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. "This is a win-win outcome and creates a demonstrable case study; strengthening the grid capabilities, accelerating powering of reliable competitive clean energy for customers, cross-border capital investments at attractive returns, and bringing the best global solutions by long-term responsible sponsors."

"With the current favorable environment for energy storage worldwide, driven by increasing renewable power generation capacity and robust electricity demand led by data centers, we believe this partnership represents a significant step for DEI to further expand its renewables and storage portfolio on a global scale. Enfinity Global is an outstanding partner and is well positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing renewables and energy storage markets around the world," commented Jun Hayakawa, Deputy President of DEI.

"We are pleased to be able to bring in Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure as a capital partner to our BESS projects in the US and Italy. Bringing long-term, like-minded investors as shareholders in our global portfolios is central to our capital formation strategy to accelerate growth and optimize returns", commented Ricardo Diaz, Global Head of Capital of Enfinity Global and General Manager for Americas.

Enfinity Global is a fast-growing U.S.-based independent power producer (IPP) with a globally diversified portfolio of 35.5 GW, including 20.9 GW of solar and wind projects and 14.6 GW of battery energy storage systems (BESS). The company currently has 1.1 GW of operational assets and an additional 1.2 GW under construction.

Enfinity was supported by Winston & Strawn and DLA Piper as legal counsel on this transaction. Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure was advised by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, Ensight Energy Consulting, and Ernst & Young.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907378/Enfinity_Global_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enfinity-global-sells-minority-stakes-in-380-mw-energy-storage-projects-in-the-us-and-italy-to-daiwa-energy--infrastructure-302472062.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.