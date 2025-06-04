Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration-Final Dividend

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

4 June 2025

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

Final Dividend

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 1.7 pence per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025, such dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on 23 July 2025 to shareholders on the register on 13 June 2025. The associated ex-dividend date is 12 June 2025. The dividend is to be paid from the Company's revenue account.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by MUFG Corporate Markets, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Wednesday,2 July 2025.

Following this payment, the total dividends paid for the year will be 2.4 pence per share (2024: 2.8 pence per share).

