Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
04.06.25 | 08:05
3,520 Euro
+1,73 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
04.06.2025 12:06 Uhr
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration-Final Dividend

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration-Final Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

NEWS RELEASE

4 June 2025

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

Final Dividend

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 1.7 pence per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025, such dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on 23 July 2025 to shareholders on the register on 13 June 2025. The associated ex-dividend date is 12 June 2025. The dividend is to be paid from the Company's revenue account.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by MUFG Corporate Markets, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Wednesday,2 July 2025.

Following this payment, the total dividends paid for the year will be 2.4 pence per share (2024: 2.8 pence per share).

- end -

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3 008 4913


© 2025 PR Newswire
