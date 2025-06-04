3DBioFibR Inc., a leading manufacturer of advanced biopolymer fibers, today announced the successful close of a $3 million equity financing round. The raise follows a string of recently signed paid partnerships and collaborations across key sectors-including tissue engineering, medical devices, defense, cosmetics, and apparel, with several multinational corporations. The round drew participation from both new and existing investors, including AoA Innovation Fund, Build Ventures, Invest Nova Scotia, and Concrete Ventures.

This financing represents an important milestone for 3DBioFibR as it improves operational scale and deepens its role as a critical supplier of next-generation biomaterials. The funds will support increased manufacturing capacity, operational growth, and implementation of ISO 13485 certification, including the construction of a clean room manufacturing facility-essential for producing medical-grade materials.

"This investment fuels the next phase of our growth," said Kevin Sullivan, CEO of 3DBioFibR. "It enables us to meet growing demand from our commercial partners and to become a qualified supplier for regulated medical and therapeutic applications. ISO 13485 certification is a key step in delivering clinical-grade fibers at the scale and consistency our partners require. We're excited to expand our impact across industries that urgently need stronger, more sustainable biomaterials."

Over the past two years, 3DBioFibR has secured paid development agreements with a growing roster of global and regional companies developing products in tissue engineering, medical devices, defense, cosmetics, and apparel. These partnerships focus on integrating 3DBioFibR's best-in-class fibers into existing and developing product pipelines. The new capital ensures the company can continue to deliver high-performance materials at commercial scale, while laying the groundwork for expanded clinical partnerships.

"3DBioFibR has accomplished something rare, translating cutting-edge biomaterials science into real commercial traction," said Patrick Keefe, General Partner at Build Ventures. "They've partnered with serious players in global industries and built a manufacturing platform that can deliver fibers at a scale and quality the market hasn't seen before. This team is setting the benchmark in biopolymer fiber manufacturing, and we're proud to support their journey."

"As an early investor in 3DBioFibR, Invest Nova Scotia has been active with the company throughout its growth into a unique business that offers novel and unparalleled manufacturing potential for biopolymer applications, representing multibillion-dollar market opportunities," said Lidija Marušic, Invest Nova Scotia. "With this latest investment, Invest Nova Scotia looks forward to seeing 3DBioFibR achieve their objectives."

3DBioFibR's proprietary dry-spinning platform enables the production of fibers from a wide range of biopolymers, currently over six, with performance metrics that meet or exceed natural tissue strength by two to three times. Compared to conventional techniques like wet spinning and electrospinning, 3DBioFibR's process delivers material at over 3,600 times the scale, with vastly improved uniformity and cost-efficiency. These properties position the company's fibers for use in applications where strength, biocompatibility, or scale have previously been limiting factors.

About 3DBioFibR Inc.

3DBioFibR is driving the adoption of biomaterials in regenerative medicine, medical devices, defense, cosmetics, and sustainable textiles. It's patented dry-spinning technology enables scalable, high-precision manufacturing of advanced biopolymer fibers-delivering superior performance at industrial scales. By collaborating with industry leaders, 3DBioFibR is unlocking transformative applications for strong, lightweight, and biocompatible materials across some of the world's most demanding sectors.

For more information, visit www.3dbiofibr.com

