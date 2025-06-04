World Class Promotions: Irish Boxer Turned Pop Culture Star Ends 16 Year Hiatus, Returns Oct. 12 Against WBC's 18th-Ranked, Promoter Confirms

DUBLIN, IE / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Undefeated Irish boxer turned US Billboard Charting and multi-platinum artist Marc Mysterio (3-0, 2 KOs as pro) - his 2006-2009 BoxRec profile application pending - and 10-0-1 amateur standout under the late Gregory Leschishin of USA Boxing - tragically killed last month by a carjacker, according to Yahoo - resumes his world title quest with a clean bill of health after a 15+ year hiatus from the sport.

Following a preliminary mutual understanding, Marc Mysterio is set to face the WBC's 18th-ranked Serhiy Radchenko (11-8-0, 5 KOs) on Oct. 12, 2025, in "Irish Pride vs. Ukrainian Glory: Marc Mysterio v. Radchenko," promoter Ville Ruutu of World Class Promotions (WCP) confirmed Wednesday. "WBC Ukraine President Mykola Kovalchuk played a key role in facilitating this mutual understanding, as shown by his initial WhatsApp response, 'I think Radchenko should take the fight,' and we remain grateful for his support."

A 2009 basketball injury paused Mysterio's boxing, sparking a music career with hits alongside David Guetta, Avicii, Samantha Fox, Crash Test Dummies and Flo Rida, including "The Dancefloor" which entered the U.S. Billboard charts, plus TMZ, Radar Online, and Perez Hilton buzz, Miami Herald and Boston Globe coverage, and "Trailer Park Boys" fame culminating in 81,000,000+ streams from 15,000,000 listeners during September 2023-September 2024, resulting in over 1,250,000+ Fans and 15,000+ Super Fans on Amazon Music.

Last year, he challenged Jake Paul to replace semi-retired opponent Ryan Bourland with himself in a February bout in Puerto Rico - backed by the IBA's former chairman who volunteered to sanction the proposed bout for their vacant super cruiserweight intercontinental championship - covered by the UK's Daily Express and The Irish Star, with Mysterio even posting read-receipts of his team's emails to Nakisa Biderian of MVP Promotions on his X account, @marc_mysterio.

"I'm back to finish what I started," Mysterio declared. "On Oct. 12, every Irish fan must join this pilgrimage - Ukrainians will rally for Radchenko. It's Irish pride versus Ukrainian glory!"

2010 WBC Trainer of the Year Gabriel Sarmiento has recently been working with Mysterio in the months prior to Coach Greg's death, and will travel to Ireland for Marc's pre-fight camp. "Marc's skill reflects decades of work and has adapted well to my coaching," Sarmiento said. "He'll prove that he is both a machine and a legitimate contender - I believe Marc will dominate Radchenko."

Radchenko, a former WBC silver Bridgerweight champion, has faced undisputed light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and WBC Bridgerweight champion Kevin Lerena in May 2025. "I fight for Ukraine's glory - Slava Ukraini!" Radchenko has stated previously, translated from Ukrainian, reflecting his enduring inspiration.

Jill Diamond, WBC secretary and WBC Cares global chairwoman, was quoted by the UK's Daily Express last year, "Marc Mysterio is a force in music and boxing and, moreover, a friend of the WBC and WBC Cares. We support his efforts."

"At present, I look forward to donating a portion of my purse to WBC Cares, as well as tickets to the event for local disabled children," Mysterio notes, confirming his support of the charitable organization and youth.

"Speaking personally, not for the DFA or Irish government, Marc inspires Ireland by blending boxing, music, and philanthropy, overcoming countless obstacles after his injury and the recent loss of his lifelong coach - embodying the essence of Irish pride in my view," said David Costello, an Irish diplomat and former head of mission to several countries.

"On May 26, at the request of WBC Ukraine President Mykola Kovalchuk, we sent a letter to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman seeking sanctioning for the Mysterio-Radchenko bout as a ranked fight under WBC rules, including proof of a venue hold for Oct. 12 at one of Europe's top 10 indoor arenas by 2024 ticket sales, as required for sanctioning," Ville Ruutu said. "With Irish and Ukrainian fans competing for scarce tickets, broadcasters like Netflix, ESPN, ESPN+, DAZN and Sky Sports are vying for exclusive rights - possibly drawn by Marc's ESPN 'First Take' tie, when Stephen A. Smith chose 'Be The Truth' for the show in 2016, and Netflix 'Trailer Park Boys' connection. This will influence our decision, though not decisively. We'll prioritize the networks' coverage of this landmark bout from now to early July over financial incentives, aiming for the best long-term outcome for both fighters and the Bridgerweight division. Broadcast partners will be revealed at the mid-July press conference."

The official venue, pre-sale ticket date, broadcast partners and event sponsors unveil will occur at a mid-July press conference at which WCP anticipates, in light of both boxers statements, the live appearances of both warriors - as well as the official contract signing to formalize the bout - at a location, date and time to be announced in an early July press release.

"I'll fight Radchenko on Oct. 12, with or without WBC sanctioning as a ranked fight. Defeating the 18th-ranked boxer - who entered May 2025 as silver champion - basically guarantees me a top-25 WBC Bridgerweight world ranking - sanctioning should be a mere formality of that result! This is a professional 10-round fight, three-minute rounds, no matter what! I am also volunteering to enter the WBC Clean Program aimed at eradicating PEDs from the sport, required for top 15 rankings in WBC. Finally, I aim to pioneer Bridgerweight, like Holyfield did for cruiserweight, a division ripe with talent, but lacking prestige to casual fans before his charismatic championship reign that paved the road for guys like Usyk, a friend of Radchenko - It all starts Oct. 12 - I just wish that Coach Greg was still here to witness it," Mysterio concludes.

Those wishing to obtain media credentials for the press conference and/or interactive livestream should immediately provide their credentials to the media contact listed below.

About Marc Mysterio

Irish-Canadian undefeated boxer (3-0, 2 KOs) turned multi-platinum artist, with 81 million Amazon Music streams and 15 million listeners (September 2023-September 2024), now fully recovered from injury to resume his career, trained by Gabriel Sarmiento. Mysterio supports WBC Cares, One Fund Boston, and International Red Cross.

About Serhiy Radchenko

Ukrainian former WBC silver Bridgerweight champion, Radchenko supports WBC Cares and Ukraine's frontline defenders.

About Gabriel Sarmiento

Argentine trainer Gabriel Sarmiento, named 2010 WBC Trainer of the Year, guided Sergio Martinez to world championships in two weight classes: the WBC super welterweight title (2009-2010) and the unified WBC, WBO, Ring magazine, and lineal middleweight titles (2010-2014). He also trained Kiko Martinez, a two-division world champion, capturing the super bantamweight title (2013-2014) and featherweight title (2021-2022). In addition to Marc Mysterio, Sarmiento currently trains undefeated Polish cruiserweight phenom Michal Soczynski (10-0, 7 KOs).

About World Class Promotions

Irish-rooted World Class Promotions delivers premier boxing events, blending sport and philanthropy to support WBC Cares and elevate divisions like Bridgerweight (200-224 lbs), recognized by WBC and WBA.

