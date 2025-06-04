Regulatory News:

TITAN Group ("TITAN") (Brussels:TITC), a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, and Carbon Upcycling Technologies Inc. ("Carbon Upcycling"), a leader in carbon and waste utilization, have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to explore the commercial deployment of Carbon Upcycling's technology for producing local, low-carbon building materials. This collaboration builds upon TITAN's earlier investment in Carbon Upcycling and underscores both companies' shared commitment to accelerating the decarbonization of the building materials industry.

The MOA outlines plans for Carbon Upcycling to conduct technical feasibility studies at two TITAN cement plants, with the goal of implementing its technology to produce high-performing, low-carbon supplementary cementitious products by utilizing and upcycling captured CO2 emissions and abundantly available local materials. These CO2-enhanced cementitious products are expected to strengthen construction supply chains and significantly reduce the carbon footprint of cement production.

"Expanding the scope of our partnership with Carbon Upcycling from investment to project exploration aims to scale up the production of innovative, high-performance cementitious solutions in line with our Green Growth Strategy 2026", said Leonidas Canellopoulos, Chief Sustainability Innovation Officer of TITAN Group. "This initiative not only highlights the importance of localized production but also serves as an important model for integrating low-carbon solutions into mainstream industrial processes. Through this collaboration, TITAN and Carbon Upcycling are setting a precedent for how strategic alliances can drive meaningful change in the built environment.

"Our partnership with TITAN Group represents the necessary collaboration to advance the global cement industry towards a circular, low-carbon future", said Apoorv Sinha, CEO of Carbon Upcycling. "Globally, we are seeing increasingly complex supply chains. Carbon Upcycling is transforming this reality by localizing critical cementitious material production so we can continue to build what matters most

Carbon Upcycling' demonstration plant is currently operating in Western Canada, with its CO2-enhanced cement products commercially deployed across the built environment. The company is now developing its flagship commercial-scale project in Eastern Canada.

TITAN Group has set CO2 reduction targets across Scopes 1, 2, and 3, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) toward net zero by 2050. TITAN's roadmap includes concrete actions to lower the carbon footprint of its operations and products. TITAN Group aims to double its sales of low-carbon products by 2026 compared to 2022. Learn more about TITAN's journey to net zero at: www.titanmaterials.com/net-zero

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs over 5,700 people and is present in over 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the US, Europe, including Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

About Carbon Upcycling

Carbon Upcycling is a carbon and waste utilization company securing critical cement supply chains for the infrastructure of tomorrow. Its technology offers a productive solution for CO2 emissions and industrial waste materials by upcycling them into low-carbon supplementary cement products. The patented system captures and reduces emissions through carbon capture and abatement while fostering localized, circular supply chains. Carbon Upcycling is backed by a syndicate of strategic investors, including the Business Development Bank of Canada, Climate Investment, Oxy Low-Carbon Ventures, and Clean Energy Ventures, as well as three of the world's leading cement manufacturers: CRH, Cemex, and TITAN Group. Learn more at carbonupcycling.com.

