Options Technology (Options), a leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services today announced a major milestone in its three-year strategic partnership with Netskope, a global leader in modern security and networking.

Options Launches Enhanced Netskope Managed Service for Secure, Compliant Financial IT Infrastructure

Options' AtlasWorkplace is an IT platform purpose-built for hedge funds, asset management, private equity, and financial services firms. It combines high-performance infrastructure, enterprise device management, and tightly integrated cybersecurity controls.

Designed to meet the evolving security needs of modern enterprises, AtlasWorkplace's enhanced security solution is the result of years of innovation by Options, leveraging the Netskope platform.

Capabilities from the Netskope One platform power key components of AtlasWorkplace, including Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), real-time data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities, and adaptive access policies. These features are integrated into Options' underlying infrastructure and its 14 consecutive years of SOC compliance.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented: "Our partnership with Netskope has enabled us to address the most pressing security and networking concerns on a unified platform, built on the largest private security cloud infrastructure and tailored to the specific needs of our clients. This approach allows us to deliver a truly bespoke solution that integrates security and networking seamlessly. By adopting this model, we empower our clients to reduce cyber risk, enhance business agility, lower costs, and simplify operations all while ensuring the highest standards of SOC compliance. In a world where complexity and threats are continuously evolving, this unified solution offers unparalleled security, efficiency, and flexibility for today's modern financial enterprises."

Mike Herman, Vice President of Channel Sales at Netskope, added, "Together, Netskope and Options are reshaping how data is secured in the capital markets. Our continued strategic partnership represents a bold, forward-thinking approach to managed services scalable, built to enable real-time financial operations and secure without performance trade-offs."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of major milestones at Options, including its recognition as a 2024 Emerging Partner with Equinix, the opening of a new city of London office at 100 Bishopsgate and the achievement of SOC compliance for 14 consecutive years

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

