IQ121.COM LIMITED: IQ121 Launches Advanced Legacy Building App, Digitally Safeguarding Vital Documents and Preserving Cherished Memories

Keep important documents such as wills, family trusts, insurance policies and records of asset ownership in one easy-to-use platform

LONDON, June 04, 2025announces the launch of its new legacy building platform, allowing users to safely organise, store and share their most important digital assets. This helps family members and business partners easily navigate paperwork, access important records and feel connected to their loved ones through the memory, photo and video-sharing capability.

IQ121 stores essential items, including:

Legal documents (powers of attorney, trusts, vehicle documentation)

Finances (bank account details, investments, pension documentation)

Insurance policies covering life, property, high value items

Property deeds of title, jewelry collections, any other high value items

Health records

Passwords, security Q&As and account recovery steps

Wills and medical directives

Videos and photos

Memories and personal documents (family birth certificates, marriage certificates)





The idea for IQ121 was generated by Hollywood actor Kunal Nayyar, best known for his role in "The Big Bang Theory," during the COVID-19 pandemic. While organising his parents' trip from India to the U.S., struggling to gather flight numbers, passport details and hotel confirmations, the frustration led him to question: "Why isn't there an easier way to share this information?" With the pandemic causing many family members to experience sudden, unprecedented loss, the idea progressed into addressing other vital records people accumulate throughout life. Motivated by both a personal loss and a desire to ease others' suffering, Nayyar created IQ121 to help people prepare for life's hardest moments.

"Navigating grief is already unbearable; the last thing families need is to feel confused or unprepared. IQ121 brings comfort, structure and lasting peace of mind during times of unimaginable difficulty," Nayyar said. "We wanted to create a way to guide anyone facing loss through those times, with humanity and dignity, so they could focus on what truly matters most: honouring loved ones and coping with grief. IQ121 empowers people to take control of their legacy, because everyone's story deserves to be honoured, shared and remembered."

IQ121 is not just for seniors; people of all ages can become members to store and protect their digital records accumulated over time. Plans will automatically pass down through trusted successors, ensuring a family's legacy lives on.

"IQ121 goes beyond file storage. It is a place to preserve what makes a person's life meaningful," said Tim Ashley Sparks, spokesperson for IQ121. "Members can create video messages for future birthdays or tell a story to a grandchild. The app is designed not just for estate planning, but for fostering connection and ensuring memories live on."

Backed by military-grade AES-256 encryption - the same technology trusted by banks and governments - IQ121 is a secure end-of-life planning app. It also offers a flexible subscription model to fit every member's particular goals, allowing for added storage as needed.

Available on iOS and Android, IQ121 is the only end-of-life planning app that supports six major languages (English, Japanese, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian), making it globally accessible for multilingual users.

A media kit of photos, videos, logos and headshots is available here . To learn more, visit www.iq121.com .

About IQ121

IQ121 (pronounced IQ One-Two-One) is a first-of-its-kind comprehensive digital platform designed to help individuals, families and professionals organise, manage and safely store essential life documents and digital assets. With the growing need for secure and easily accessible digital solutions, IQ121 offers an encryption-backed, all-in-one platform that simplifies estate planning, digital asset management and legacy preservation.