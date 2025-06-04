Reimagining European Payments: The 2035 Roadmap

Money20/20, the world's leading fintech show and the place where money does business, has in collaboration with FXC Intelligence, the foremost provider of cross-border payments data and insights, officially launched their joint report How Will Europe's Money Move in the Future? 2025's View of 2035." today at Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam.

The report delivers a forward-looking, data-driven analysis of how Europe's cross-border payments ecosystem is set to transform over the next decade. Based on proprietary data and interviews with over 50 European fintech leaders, the report identifies the technologies, regulatory trends, and market shifts expected to reshape Europe's financial infrastructure by 2035.

The launch took place on the opening day of Money20/20 Europe, where hundreds of industry leaders, regulators, startups and innovators gathered to take part in the report's findings and engage in conversation about the future of money movement.

Key Findings:

Industry Priorities : 83% of leaders prioritize reducing transaction costs, while 82% focus on real-time payments expansion

: 83% of leaders prioritize reducing transaction costs, while 82% focus on real-time payments expansion Technology Drivers : Real-time payments and digital wallets emerge as key transformation catalysts

: Real-time payments and digital wallets emerge as key transformation catalysts Market Leaders : UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, and Estonia lead innovation, with Wise (45%) and Revolut (37%) at the forefront

: UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, and Estonia lead innovation, with Wise (45%) and Revolut (37%) at the forefront Growth Outlook: Despite US tariffs potentially reducing projections by $1.2 trillion, sector growth remains strong

"Europe is at the tipping point of a new era in money movement," said Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Money20/20. "This report captures the scale of transformation underway-from real-time payments to digital wallets-and the essential role that collaboration between fintechs, regulators, and legacy institutions will play in shaping what comes next."

The report reveals that 94% of industry leaders expect Europe's cross-border payment infrastructure to transform significantly by 2035. Currently dominating with 46% of global retail cross-border payments, EMEA's outbound flows are projected to reach $25.9 trillion by 2032.

The report highlights five critical priorities:

Reducing transaction costs (83%) Expanding real-time payments (82%) Increasing payment speeds (74%) Integrating digital wallets (73%) Enhancing transparency (70%)

"This report shows that change in Europe's payments landscape will be profound yet deliberate," said Daniel Webber, CEO and Founder of FXC Intelligence.

"Europe's ability to harmonize regulatory leadership with innovation gives it a powerful edge as it builds the next chapter of global payments."

About the report

The white paper is the second in a global series from Money20/20 and FXC Intelligence examining the evolution of cross-border payments infrastructure. Following the Asia edition released in April this year, the Europe-focused report offers a regional deep dive that also contributes to a broader global view of money movement trends.

The full report is available HERE

