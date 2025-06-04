Anzeige
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
04.06.2025
Specificity Inc.: Specificity Cracks the Code on Cross-Channel Precision: Video Ads Served to the Same High-Intent, Bot-Free Audiences Engaged on Display and Social

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Specificity (OTC PINK:SPTY) a disruptor in the digital marketing space, has officially closed the loop on precision audience engagement. The company now delivers targeted Connected TV video ads to the exact same verified, high-intent audiences it already reaches across display and social media-creating an unmatched cross-channel strategy that eliminates waste and maximizes ROI.

Specificity's proprietary ad tech identifies real human beings actively in-market for specific products or services-filtering out bots, click farms, and irrelevant impressions. Now, clients can extend their message across display, social, and video-- including Connected TV with laser-sharp consistency, reaching one audience, multiple ways, all verified and intent-rich.

"The industry talks about omnichannel a lot, but what they really mean is reusing creative across platforms," said Jason Wood, CEO of Specificity. "We're talking about targeting the exact same people-actual humans with intent-with display, social, and video. That's real omnichannel precision, and it's a game-changer."

Why it matters:

Most agencies rely on platform-specific targeting. Specificity flips the script by owning the audience, not the platform-then serving that audience wherever they consume content. The result? Fully aligned messaging and exponential impact across multiple digital touchpoints.

Core differentiators:

  • Verified Human Targeting - No bots. No fraud. Just real, high-intent consumers.

  • Cross-Platform Audience Continuity - Reach the same audience on display, social, and now video (including CTV/OTT).

  • Proprietary AI-Driven Intent Data - Updated daily to track and respond to real-time buyer behavior.

From social feed to screen time, Specificity empowers brands to be everywhere their audience is-without guesswork, waste, or inflated CPCs.

About Specificity

Specificity (OTC PINK:SPTY) is a performance-driven digital marketing firm revolutionizing how brands connect with real people. Leveraging advanced ad tech and proprietary data, Specificity enables precision targeting of in-market consumers across display, social, and video-guaranteeing that every campaign reaches the right human, in the right place, at the right time.

For more information, visit www.specificityinc.com.

Media Contact:
Chris Gruening
Vice President, Client Services
Specificity
chris@specificityinc.com
SpecificityInc.com

SOURCE: Specificity Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/specificity-cracks-the-code-on-cross-channel-precision-video-ads-served-to-the-1035142

