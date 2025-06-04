Giatec Scientific Inc.: Giatec Announces Strategic Partnership with Sika, Accelerating Global Digitalization in the Construction Industry

Strategic Investment Into Giatec Fuels Its Mission to Revolutionize Concrete Construction Through Data-Driven Innovation and Sustainability

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Giatec®, global leader in digital concrete technology platforms, is pleased to announce a strategic minority investment from Sika AG, a leading specialty chemicals company with a global footprint in the construction industry.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Giatec's mission to revolutionize concrete construction through smart testing technologies and real-time collection and analysis of concrete data from production and delivery to placement. The investment will help accelerate the global adoption of Giatec's advanced concrete technologies, equipping concrete experts everywhere with the tools to enhance concrete quality, improve durability, and promote sustainability throughout the concrete lifecycle.

"Partnering with Sika aligns perfectly with Giatec's vision of transforming the concrete industry through digital innovation," said Pouria Ghods, CEO and co-founder of Giatec. "With Sika's global reach and deep industry expertise, this partnership will enable us to expand further into European and international markets, empowering more concrete producers and contractors with the data-driven insights needed to improve efficiency and reduce the industry's carbon footprint."

Ivo Schaedler, Head of Construction at Sika, added, "This partnership is a significant step toward the future of smart construction. By leveraging Giatec's advanced digital technologies, we are providing the construction industry with unparalleled data-driven insights that improve sustainability and performance. Together, we are shaping an intelligent approach to modern construction, driving efficiency while reducing material waste."

This investment marks a pivotal moment in Giatec's mission to redefine the future of concrete construction. After being fully bootstrapped since its founding, Giatec welcomed its first strategic investor in 2022 - Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials. This collaboration laid the groundwork for continued growth and innovation, ultimately leading to today's strategic partnership with Sika. These milestones reflect Giatec's continued leadership in driving digital transformation and sustainability across the global concrete industry.

As the company continues to strengthen its presence across Europe and expand globally, this strategic partnership accelerates Giatec's ability to deliver innovative, data-driven technologies that enhance performance, improve sustainability, and reduce waste. With propelled momentum and international reach, Giatec is transforming how concrete is built, tested, and trusted, paving the way for a stronger, smarter, and greener world.

Giatec Corporate Profile

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the concrete industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time collection and analysis of concrete data from production and delivery to placement. Giatec's suite of hardware and software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), including wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle and reduce concrete's carbon footprint. For more information, visit https://www.giatecscientific.com/.

Sika Corporate Profile

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

SOURCE: Giatec Scientific Inc.

