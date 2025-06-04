The United States installed 4. 4 GW of utility-scale solar and a record 1. 6 GW of grid-scale energy storage in the first three months of 2025, according to the American Clean Power Association. Solar installations declined about 30% from the previous quarter. From pv magazine USA The United States installed 7. 4 GW of utility-scale solar, wind and energy storage in the first quarter of 2025, falling just short of the record 8. 1 GW installed in the first three months of 2024, according to a new quarterly market report from the American Clean Power Association (ACP). Solar led the way for clean ...

