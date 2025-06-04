Anzeige
04.06.2025 13:06 Uhr
Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group: Laura Alfaro Joins the Inter-American Development Bank as New Chief Economist and Economic Counselor

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has appointed Laura Alfaro as Chief Economist and Economic Counselor following a competitive selection process. Ms. Alfaro brings to the Bank extensive economic research and public policy expertise in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The appointment strengthens the IDB's Research Department as a leading voice on the region's most pressing challenges-including productivity and competitiveness, private sector led growth, technology and AI, public sector efficiency and fiscal sustainability, financial inclusion and innovations, resilience, and energy supply, poverty, and inequality, among others. The department will contribute to implement the IDBImpact+ vision, embedding economic analysis more directly into operations, policy, and strategy.

"We are very happy with Laura's appointment which coincides with the implementation phase of IDBImpact+, a new chapter for our research department at the IDB group," said IDB President Ilan Goldfajn. "Research and knowledge are at the center of our strategy-that strives to shape the public debate and embed the research with our operations to concretely serve the region in our joint priorities."

"It is an honor and a great joy to join the Inter-American Development Bank as Chief Economist and Economic Counselor. Knowledge only makes sense when it becomes impact. Today, more than ever, our region needs bold ideas, rigorous analysis, and genuine collaboration to turn data into decisions that improve lives. I look forward to working alongside an extraordinary team to contribute to that purpose at this turning point for our region," said Alfaro.

Ms. Alfaro joined the Bank on June 1, 2025. She was previously a Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School and served as Minister of National Planning and Economic Policy in Costa Rica from 2010 to 2012.

A dual citizen of the United States and Costa Rica, she holds a Ph.D. in Economics from UCLA, and degrees from the Universidad de Costa Rica and the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile.

About the IDB
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is devoted to improving lives across Latin America and the Caribbean. Founded in 1959, the IDB works with the region's public sector to design and enable impactful, innovative solutions for sustainable and inclusive development. Leveraging financing, technical expertise and knowledge, it promotes growth and well-being in 26 countries. https://www.iadb.org/en.

Press contact:
Rafael Mathus
rmathusruiz@iadb.org
+1 (202) 623-1040

Inter-American Development Bank logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702951/Foto_Laura_Alfaro.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702950/bid_english_HR_300dpi_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/laura-alfaro-joins-the-inter-american-development-bank-as-new-chief-economist-and-economic-counselor-302472816.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
