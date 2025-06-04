Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield To Advance AI Infrastructure in Sweden Through SEK 95 Billion Investment

NEW YORK and STOCKHOLM, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management ("Brookfield") today announced up to SEK 95 billion ($10 billion) of investment to support the development of artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure in Sweden. This investment represents one of Brookfield's largest AI investments in Europe and extends the partnership with the Swedish government, its public authorities, academia and businesses in the region.

The Brookfield investment will be centered on a new large AI center in Strängnäs, Sweden, creating a strategic infrastructure asset to support the country's national AI strategy. Brookfield will sign a land allocation agreement for c.350,000 sqm of additional land, enabling the data center site to more than double its capacity from 300MW to 750MW. The new site will create over 1,000 new permanent jobs and add another 2,000 jobs to support the 10-15 year construction process. The facility will be the first of its kind in Sweden and one of the first in Europe.

Sikander Rashid, Head of Europe, Brookfield, added, "We are pleased to extend our partnership with Sweden and support their ambitions to become a leading AI hub in Europe. To compete in the development of AI and realize its economic productivity, it is important to invest at scale in the infrastructure underpinning this technology. This extends beyond data centers and into data transfer, chip storage and energy generation - today marks another important step for boosting sovereign compute capabilities for both public services and private enterprises in Europe."

Brookfield is one of the world's largest investors in the AI value chain, with more than €100 billion invested across digital infrastructure, renewable power and semiconductor manufacturing worldwide. Earlier this year, Brookfield announced a €20 billion infrastructure investment program in France, which includes a €10 billion investment into the first AI factory in the country. This site will create 1GW of new capacity, making it Europe's largest AI infrastructure cluster.

Brookfield has been actively investing in Sweden since 2018 and has extensive operations across the country, including investments in telecom towers, renewable power, social infrastructure and logistics assets.

About Brook?eld Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com.

Media:

Brookfield:

Simon Maine

Tel: +44 739 890 9278

Email: simon.maine@brookfield.com

Sweden:

Maria Grimberg

Tel: +46-708 96 12 88

Email: maria.grimberg@lumoadvice.com

Notice to Readers

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Brookfield are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions. In particular, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements referring to the expected impacts and timing of Brookfield's investment in Sweden's AI infrastructure.

Although Brookfield believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States, not presently known to Brookfield or that Brookfield currently believes are not material, could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements.

Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Brookfield undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.