04.06.2025 13:18 Uhr
Druid SA: DRUID AI receives Microsoft certification for AI in Healthcare

The company is the first AI solutions provider in healthcare for Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa

LONDON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DRUID AI, a leading Enterprise Agentic AI platform for automation, announces that Microsoft has officially recognized it as the first Certified Software Provider for Healthcare AI in Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

This certification underscores DRUID AI's ongoing commitment to delivering secure, intelligent, and highly scalable AI-driven solutions tailored to the unique challenges of the healthcare sector. Built natively on Microsoft Azure, DRUID AI's healthcare-specific Agentic AI Solutions are already transforming patient engagement, automating complex operational workflows, and supporting clinical staff with real-time decision support.

"This recognition is a validation of our mission to bring trustworthy, high-performing AI to industries where speed, adaptability, accuracy, and security truly matter," said Andreea Plesea, CEO of DRUID AI. "We're proud to be the first in the region to earn this certification from Microsoft and we see it as both a responsibility and an opportunity to set a new standard for AI excellence in healthcare."

"Becoming the first Certified Software Provider for Healthcare AI in Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa is a proud milestone for our alliance with Microsoft that reflects the tangible value we're delivering to a critical industry," said Irina Dochi?u, Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances at DRUID AI.

"Achieving the Certified Software designation for Healthcare is more than a milestone - it's a critical step in advancing trusted, compliant, and impactful digital health solutions. In a sector where precision and trust are paramount, partners like DRUID AI play a vital role in shaping the future of care. At Microsoft, we are committed to empowering ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) who are driving innovation and improving outcomes through secure, AI-powered solutions built on Microsoft Azure", said Myladie Stoumbou, Sr Regional Director, Partner Development, ISVs, Digital Natives & Scale Ups, Microsoft.

About DRUID AI
DRUID AI (druidai.com) is an end-to-end enterprise-grade AI platform that enables lightning-fast development and deployment of AI Agents, knowledge bases, and intelligent apps for teams looking to automate business processes and improve technology ROI. Since 2018, DRUID AI has been actively pursuing its vision of providing each employee with an intelligent virtual assistant, establishing an extensive partner network of over 200 partners, and servicing more than 300 clients worldwide.

Contact: Raluca Rotaru; raluca.rotaru@druidai.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703115/DRUIDAI_Healthcare_Environment.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/druid-ai-receives-microsoft-certification-for-ai-in-healthcare-302473138.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.