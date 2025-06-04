Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Launches New Corporate Website to Strengthen Investor Access and Enhance Consumer Experience

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW), the manufacturer of the premium artesian spring water brand BE WATER, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website. This upgraded platform reflects the Company's continued growth, refined brand identity, and commitment to delivering transparency, accessibility, and value to both investors and consumers.

The enhanced website offers a fresh, modern design with improved navigation, faster load times, and mobile optimization-making it easier for all audiences to explore Greene Concepts' offerings, stay informed, and engage with the brand. Whether visiting to shop, learn about the company's mission, or track strategic progress, users now enjoy a more intuitive and informative experience.

Website Enhancements Include:

Investor Engagement Hub: A newly designed investor section provides quick access to financial reports, corporate updates, SEC filings, key accomplishments, and strategic insights-supporting transparency and informed decision-making.

Stronger Brand Storytelling: A revitalized presentation of BE WATER highlights the brand's premium quality, natural origins, and alignment with health and wellness trends in the growing bottled water market.

Improved User Experience: Streamlined design and enhanced performance make it easier for consumers, retailers, and partners to browse, learn, and shop across all devices.

Boosted Online Visibility: Upgraded SEO and content structure improve searchability and expand the reach to new audiences, including health-conscious consumers and potential partners.

Resource Center: Visitors can now access product information, company videos, water source test results, and industry data-enhancing transparency and building trust across all stakeholder groups.

Sustainability & Community Focus: Dedicated sections spotlight Greene Concepts' environmental stewardship, charitable initiatives, and commitment to social responsibility.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, shares, "This website redesign is a major milestone for us-not only as a growing public company, but as a mission-driven brand that puts people first. It offers a clean, engaging experience that better serves our customers, partners, and investors alike."

Mr. Greene continues, "By merging our previous brand and corporate pages into one unified platform, we're able to clearly communicate who we are, what we stand for, and the value we bring to the $372.7 billion bottled water industry. We invite everyone-whether you're an investor, a retail partner, or a first-time customer-to visit the new site and be part of our story."

The upgraded website is now live at: www.greeneconcepts.com which automatically redirects to https://www.bewaterbeyou.com/ for premium branding.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

