Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Conservation Allies: Spectacular New Orchid Species Discovered in Colombia

SANTA MARTA, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / In an exciting new scientific discovery, Universidad Nacional de Colombia researchers, supported by Fundación ProAves, have identified a beautiful new species of orchid, Rasmussen Star Orchid Epidendrum rasmussenii, in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia.

Rasmussen Star Orchid (Epidendrum rasmussenii)

Rasmussen Star Orchid (Epidendrum rasmussenii)

This stunning discovery highlights the region's incredible biodiversity and underscores the importance of conservation efforts in one of the world's most unique ecosystems.

The new species, officially described in the scientific journal Phytotaxa, was named in honor of Nathan Jens Rasmussen, whose family has played a crucial role in supporting conservation initiatives to protect this orchid and a myriad of biodiversity restricted to cloud forests in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

"We are thrilled to support important discoveries like this one," said Dr. Paul Salaman, President of Conservation Allies. "Rasmussen Star Orchid highlights the extraordinary biodiversity of Colombia and the critical need for sustained research and conservation efforts to protect the country's endangered forests."

The orchid was found within El Dorado ProAves Reserve, which is managed by Fundación ProAves with support from Conservation Allies. The reserve has long been a global stronghold for endemic and endangered species, providing a safe haven for Colombia's rich flora and fauna. The discovery of the Rasmussen Star Orchid reinforces the importance of protecting these habitats from deforestation.

"This discovery is a testament to the rich biodiversity of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta and the vital role of conservation areas like El Dorado ProAves Reserve," said Sara Lara, Executive Director of Fundación ProAves. "We are proud to contribute to research and conservation in Colombia."

The newly identified orchid is distinguished by its striking red-carmin and yellow-green flowers. It is currently classified as an Endangered species due to its highly restricted location, emphasizing the urgency of preserving the forests it calls home.

This finding was made possible through extensive fieldwork, scientific collaboration, and the dedication of conservationists working tirelessly to document and protect Colombia's extraordinary biodiversity.

For more information about Rasmussen Star Orchid and the conservation efforts in El Dorado ProAvesReserve, please contact:

Paul Salaman
President at Conservation Allies
paul@conservationallies.org

Sara Lara
Executive Director at Fundación ProAves
info@proaves.org

Photos: https://conservationallies.org/press-resources/

Publication: Gómez-Riaño, M.A., Santiago Ayala, E., Aguirre-Santoro, J., & Castro, C. (2025) Epidendrum rasmussenii (Orchidaceae: Laeliinae), a new species from the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. Phytotaxa 000 (0): 000-000. Magnolia Press.

About Conservation Allies Conservation Allies is a US non profit that works to protect and conserve the most at-risk areas of high biodiversity in the Global South through local partnerships. www.ConservationAllies.org

About Fundación ProAves Fundación ProAves is a Colombian nonprofit organization and partner of Conservation Allies, committed to the protection of birds and biodiversity through research, conservation action, and community engagement. ProAves manages a network of 27 nature reserves, including El Dorado, to safeguard the country's unique wildlife and natural heritage. www.ProAves.org



.

SOURCE: Conservation Allies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/spectacular-new-orchid-species-discovered-in-colombia-1035221

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.