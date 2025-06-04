Conservation Allies: Spectacular New Orchid Species Discovered in Colombia

SANTA MARTA, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / In an exciting new scientific discovery, Universidad Nacional de Colombia researchers, supported by Fundación ProAves, have identified a beautiful new species of orchid, Rasmussen Star Orchid Epidendrum rasmussenii, in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia.

Rasmussen Star Orchid (Epidendrum rasmussenii)



This stunning discovery highlights the region's incredible biodiversity and underscores the importance of conservation efforts in one of the world's most unique ecosystems.

The new species, officially described in the scientific journal Phytotaxa , was named in honor of Nathan Jens Rasmussen, whose family has played a crucial role in supporting conservation initiatives to protect this orchid and a myriad of biodiversity restricted to cloud forests in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

"We are thrilled to support important discoveries like this one," said Dr. Paul Salaman, President of Conservation Allies. "Rasmussen Star Orchid highlights the extraordinary biodiversity of Colombia and the critical need for sustained research and conservation efforts to protect the country's endangered forests."

The orchid was found within El Dorado ProAves Reserve, which is managed by Fundación ProAves with support from Conservation Allies. The reserve has long been a global stronghold for endemic and endangered species, providing a safe haven for Colombia's rich flora and fauna. The discovery of the Rasmussen Star Orchid reinforces the importance of protecting these habitats from deforestation.

"This discovery is a testament to the rich biodiversity of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta and the vital role of conservation areas like El Dorado ProAves Reserve," said Sara Lara, Executive Director of Fundación ProAves. "We are proud to contribute to research and conservation in Colombia."

The newly identified orchid is distinguished by its striking red-carmin and yellow-green flowers. It is currently classified as an Endangered species due to its highly restricted location, emphasizing the urgency of preserving the forests it calls home.

This finding was made possible through extensive fieldwork, scientific collaboration, and the dedication of conservationists working tirelessly to document and protect Colombia's extraordinary biodiversity.

For more information about Rasmussen Star Orchid and the conservation efforts in El Dorado ProAvesReserve, please contact:

Paul Salaman

President at Conservation Allies

paul@conservationallies.org

Sara Lara

Executive Director at Fundación ProAves

info@proaves.org

Photos: https://conservationallies.org/press-resources/

Publication: Gómez-Riaño, M.A., Santiago Ayala, E., Aguirre-Santoro, J., & Castro, C. (2025) Epidendrum rasmussenii (Orchidaceae: Laeliinae), a new species from the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. Phytotaxa 000 (0): 000-000. Magnolia Press.

About Conservation Allies Conservation Allies is a US non profit that works to protect and conserve the most at-risk areas of high biodiversity in the Global South through local partnerships. www.ConservationAllies.org

About Fundación ProAves Fundación ProAves is a Colombian nonprofit organization and partner of Conservation Allies, committed to the protection of birds and biodiversity through research, conservation action, and community engagement. ProAves manages a network of 27 nature reserves, including El Dorado, to safeguard the country's unique wildlife and natural heritage. www.ProAves.org

SOURCE: Conservation Allies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/spectacular-new-orchid-species-discovered-in-colombia-1035221