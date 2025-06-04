LongPoint launches six ETFs - AAPU, AMZU, ALPU, MSFU, NVDU, TSLU

LongPoint's new Savvy ETFs are exposed to attractive U.S. mega-cap stocks

LongPoint is a Canadian owned and operated ETF provider

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") is proud to announce the launch of six Savvy Double Leveraged Single Stock ETFs (the "Savvy ETFs") on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). The Savvy ETFs launching today offer two times leveraged long exposure to attractive U.S. mega-cap stocks.

LongPoint is again making history in the Canadian ETF market, as the Savvy ETFs are the first Canadian domiciled products of their kind available to investors in Canadian dollars and listed on a domestic stock exchange. These new listings include long double leveraged exposures on popular, well-known trading stocks including Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Tesla, listing under tickers AAPU, AMZU, ALPU, MSFU, NVDU, and TSLU.

LongPoint anticipates listing two further Savvy ETFs later in June that provide double leveraged inverse exposure to NVIDIA and Tesla, listing under tickers NVDD, and TSLD. The Savvy ETFs will then allow investors to position either long or short depending on their views on these single stocks.

"LongPoint is proud to announce the launch of Canada's first double-leveraged single stock ETFs, providing exposure to leading U.S. mega-cap companies," said Steve Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "These new ETFs offer active Canadian investors a Canadian-domiciled, TSX-listed solution-trading in Canadian dollars-that enables them to tactically position their portfolios around company-specific news, technical signals, market events, or fundamental price outlooks."

The ETFs seek daily investment results that endeavour to correspond, before fees and expenses, to either two times (2X) or two times the inverse (-2X) of the daily return (on a percentage basis) of the respective common stock. The ETFs do not hedge their exposure to the U.S. dollar. The ETFs will only trade in Canadian Dollars.

The following Savvy ETFs have closed their offering of initial shares and will begin trading on the TSX when the market opens this morning:

Name Ticker Reference Stock SavvyLong (2X) AAPL ETF AAPU Apple Inc. SavvyLong (2X) AMZN ETF AMZU Amazon.com, Inc. SavvyLong (2X) GOOGL ETF ALPU Alphabet Inc. Class A SavvyLong (2X) MSFT ETF MSFU Microsoft Corporation SavvyLong (2X) NVDA ETF NVDU NVIDIA Corporation SavvyLong (2X) TSLA ETF TSLU Tesla, Inc.

The following Savvy ETFs are expected to list later in June:

Name Ticker Reference Stock SavvyShort (-2X) NVDA ETF NVDD NVIDIA Corporation SavvyShort (-2X) TSLA ETF TSLD Tesla, Inc.

"Our team at LongPoint brings over 70 years of combined ETF experience, including nearly 50 years specifically focused on managing leveraged and inverse products," Hawkins added. "We've designed these Savvy ETFs as specific tools for knowledgeable, sophisticated Canadian investors who employ high-conviction, short-term trading strategies on individual stocks."

With this launch, LongPoint continues to establish itself as a leader in innovative ETF solutions. The company entered the levered ETF market in December 2024 with its crude oil and natural gas ETFs and followed that this May with the launch of eleven Mega ETFs which are Canada's first triple levered index ETFs. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint is a Canadian owned and operated company.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. Discover the value of investing with LongPoint!

The ETFs are alternative mutual funds, and as such, the ETFs are permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. The ETFs are highly speculative. The ETFs use a significant amount of leverage which magnifies gains and losses. They are intended for use in daily or short-term trading strategies by very knowledgeable, sophisticated investors. If you hold the ETF for more than one day, your return could vary considerably from the ETF's daily target return. For example, you could lose your entire investment in one day if the stock of the ETF experiences a single-day price movement that is greater than 50%. The negative effect of compounding on returns is more pronounced when combined with leverage and daily rebalancing in volatile markets. The ETFs are not suitable for investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their investments.

The ETFs employ significant leverage, may experience amplified losses and should not be expected to return +200% or -200%, as applicable, over any period of time other than daily. The returns of the ETFs over periods longer than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the performance or inverse performance, as applicable, of the stock of the ETF for the same period. This effect is more pronounced for the ETFs as the volatility of the target index and/or the period of time increases.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in the ETFs. The ETF is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The ETF Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

