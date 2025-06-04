Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - VYRE Network (OTC Pink: VYRE), a leading FREE global streaming platform dedicated to serving the next generation of filmmakers, TV creators, and athletes by providing global distribution, film financing, and production support, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Waynne Manor Corp. to launch a new Entertainment Finance Company, Itibari Waynne & Partners ("IWP").

IWP is a mission-driven organization dedicated to financing and supporting the entertainment community and having a focus on independent creators of film and television. Our unique approach derisks 80% - 100% of the associated risk of financing entertainment projects, while guaranteeing distribution for creators through VYRE Network's integrated ecosystem. IWP will provide up to $5,000,000 per project, to empower creators to produce original content while retaining ownership of their IP. For investors, the program offers secure, structured returns.

IWP is presently engaged in discussions with several key funding sources, including individual investors, banks, and entertainment-focused hedge funds, to secure financing for an initial 15 distinct projects. These initiatives are currently at various stages of onboarding and funding review. Public announcements will be made upon successful closure of each project funding. Notably, five of these projects, representing an aggregate commitment of approximately $15.35 million, have already secured funding or have firm funding commitments.

The program generates revenue for the Company through two distinct channels. First, IWP collects origination fees, which are calculated as a percentage of the total amount funded and are charged for services provided during the funding process. These fees are received at the time funds are advanced to the creator. Second, VYRE Network derives revenue from content distribution on the VYRE platform, sharing programmatic advertising revenue with content owners whenever their content is viewed. Additionally, IWP may generate supplementary income by offering production services to projects, leveraging the group's extensive industry relationships to provide these services as required.

IWP will be driven by the leadership of "Bruce" Waynne Nugent, an entertainment professional who has demonstrated a deep understanding of the loan guarantee programs and its impact on entertainment financing and Itibari Zulu, an architect in strategic financing, acquisitions and financial partnerships. They bring expertise and valuable insights that strengthen VYRE's mission and commitment to expanding access to capital and distribution to the underserved independent film and entertainment community.

"I'm very excited to lead this effort. I've been lucky to sit in the driver seat of my career and won't take the responsibility lightly while helping other creators navigating theirs." - Bruce Waynne, CEO

"With a background rooted in finance and marketing, and a passion for helping people realize their goals and dreams, we're building more than a company, we're building a movement. Nothing compares to the fulfillment of playing a key role in someone's journey to success." - Itibari Zulu, President

IWP has begun ramping up to full operation, expected to be in the third quarter of the year. The group has entered into discussions with the 16 studio partners that VYRE has strategically curated to assist in leading the mission for upgraded independent original content on VYRE. Other independent production companies will also be able to submit projects for funding through the https://iwp.capital website.

In addition, the Company is very pleased to announce that the VYRE Network public company name and symbol change has been completed so that it aligns with its business name. VYRE Network is now traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol VYRE. The Company has been awaiting the name change to align with the brand on the market and to kickstart marketing and branding that will push forward shareholder value on a global scale. Now with no identity confusion, VYRE can brand its operations, partnerships, users acquisitions and financial reports without an explanation of how to find VYRE on the market.

As VYRE continues to serve as a bridge between entertainment professionals, financing solutions and supporting initiatives that enhance inclusion and sustainability, you can stream content for free anywhere, anytime, through Apple TV, iPhone, Android, Samsung TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Sony, Tizen, the web (https://vyre.tv) and more.

About Itibari Waynne & Partners

Itibari, Waynne & Partners (IWP) is a mission-driven financial partner providing capital and support for underrepresented creators in film, television, and digital media. We remove financial barriers and offer both funding and an ecosystem of resources to help bring powerful stories to life. iwp.capital

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is dedicated to serving the next generation of filmmakers, TV creators, and athletes by providing them with the tools and opportunities needed to succeed in the entertainment industry. Through global distribution, film financing, and production support, VYRE bridges the gap between independent and mainstream entertainment, ensuring that emerging talent has access to a broader audience and greater resources.

Since its launch in 2019, VYRE has remained committed to empowering creators by offering a platform that fosters innovation, creativity, and exposure. By championing diverse voices and groundbreaking content, VYRE Network continues to redefine the entertainment landscape, helping filmmakers and athletes turn their visions into reality on a global scale. VYRE.tv

