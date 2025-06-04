TPG Rise Climate has acquired UK-based Aurora Energy Research, expanding the US investment firm's climate analytics portfolio. The deal follows reports earlier this year that Aurora's private equity owner was exploring a GBP 1 billion ($1. 35 billion) sale. TPG Rise Climate, the climate investment platform of US-based alternative asset manager TPG (formerly known as Texas Pacific Group), has acquired Aurora Energy Research, a UK market research and consulting firm. Closing is expected in the second half of 2025, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. "As part of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...