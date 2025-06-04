Live Demo Showcases JPEG XS and New TDC Profile for Seamless AV-over-IP.

At InfoComm 2025, the IPMX (Internet Protocol Media Experience) initiative takes a major leap forward toward becoming the universal and open video connectivity standard for the Pro AV industry. A live, multivendor interoperability demonstration at the intoPIX booth will highlight the maturity and flexibility of the IPMX ecosystem, showcasing real-world AV-over-IP workflows built on open standards.

Participating vendors, including Barco, Cobalt, EvertzAV, intoPIX, Matrox, Netgear, Nextera/Adeas, Panasonic, Pebble, PlexusAV, will demonstrate seamless connectivity and standards-based interoperability. The demo will include real-world applications using hardware and software solutions for uncompressed-like AV transport over IP networks, powered by intoPIX's cutting-edge JPEG XS codecs.

A key highlight of the demonstration is the use of JPEG XS technology, including the new JPEG XS TDCprofile delivering pristine image quality, ultra-low latency, and effortless interoperability across a wide range of AV devices and platforms.

"IPMX is rapidly gaining traction as the open, scalable solution the AV industry has been waiting for," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of the Pro AV Group at intoPIX. "With the use of JPEG XS, interoperability becomes easier than ever, enabling plug-and-play integration across multivendor environments, without compromising on quality or latency, even over simpler and cost-effective networks, from HD to 8K."

At InfoComm 2025, visitors to the intoPIX booth #2761 can witness how IPMX and JPEG XS enable high-quality, standards-based AV connectivity across vendors and workflows.

About IPMX

IPMX (Internet Protocol Media Experience) is a set of open standards designed to deliver interoperable AV over IP for professional AV markets. Developed by the AIMS Alliance, IPMX builds on SMPTE ST 2110, NMOS, and other foundational standards, adding features essential to Pro AV, including compressed media, HDCP, EDID, and USB transport. intoPIX is an active contributor of IPMX, taking part in the standard meetings and interoperability events.

About intoPIX

intoPIX develops cutting-edge compression and IP connectivity technologies for OEMs, developers, and Pro AV integrators. Their IP cores and software solutions enable low-latency, high-quality video over IP networks, replacing uncompressed video to reduce bandwidth, cabling, and power requirements. Trusted across the Pro AV industry, intoPIX empowers more efficient 4K/8K AV systems and drives the shift toward flexible and innovative AV-over-IP workflows. www.intopix.com

Press release image available here

More press images are available here

