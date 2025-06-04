TFS Financial Introduces White-Labeled Technology Infrastructure Financing Module for Channel Partners

Comprehensive outsourced F&I solution enables resellers to extend financing to customers making chip and hardware purchases

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / TFS Financial, a provider of finance solutions for manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces, today announced the release of its Technology Infrastructure Financing Module, a captive finance solution that enables resellers to finance infrastructure, such as chips, servers, cooling units, networks, and other assets. The white-label service is available to partners throughout the United States and Canada.

The release of the Technology Infrastructure Financing Module comes at a critical time for channel partners that are looking to provide financing to their enterprise customers. According to recent data published by Grandview Research, the market for enterprise technology is expected to increase over 35 percent on an annualized basis through 2030, fueled by major investment in AI and other emerging technologies. The costs to implement hardware and other physical assets can exceed $350,000 per site, based upon the average costs of GPUs, servers, storage and sensors, cameras, and other hardware. The module gives dealers, MSPs, and system integrators access to competitive financing that can be branded according to the channel partner's requirements. This enables partners to close deals faster and deepen customer relationships by providing a reliable financing solution for businesses.

The Technology Infrastructure Bundle is a fully outsourced turnkey finance and insurance function (F&I) that includes the following:

Multi-Lender Platform : Access to the proprietary TFS Financial multi-lender platform, which dynamically matches borrowers to the appropriate financing provider based on an algorithm that assesses the borrower's credit profile, down payment, asset specifications, and other factors. The multi-lender platform is designed to find matching financing providers across the entire prime, near prime, and subprime credit spectrum, ensuring that buyers who might otherwise be declined can be converted into completed transactions.

Dedicated Financial Services Team: The TFS Financial services team manages the entire financing process, from collecting customer data and negotiating terms to handling documentation and providing post-deal support. As an outsourced solution, the TFS Financial services team offloads all financing workloads from internal staff while delivering concierge-level service to buyers.

"We speak with businesses and channel partners on an ongoing basis, and there is a consensus that companies desperately want to leverage advanced technology to improve their operations, but are put off by the enormous costs associated with the hardware and equipment that is necessary for these deployments," said Aaron Case, president of TFS Financial. "We created the Technology Infrastructure Bundle to help channel partners and other providers solve this problem. It is a full-service white-label financing service that can deliver competitive funding faster and easier than through other sources. We work directly with the channel, who use our service transparently when their customers need to fund these projects. This enables partners to reinforce the value of their brands, while providing a reliable, competitive, and accessible financing option to businesses."

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial provides captive finance solutions to U.S. and Canadian equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces looking to enhance sales performance, grow revenue, and improve the buyer experience. TFS Financial is a member of the Travelers Financial Group, which possesses over 40 years of asset-based lending experience. Together with its affiliates, The Travelers Group provides automotive, equipment, aircraft, and other asset-based financing solutions to the North American market. For more information, please visit www.dealerdirectcapital.com or www.tfsfinancial.com.

PR Contact:

Bob Hebeisen

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

617-417-1160

bhebeisen@parallelpr.com

??: @Parallel_PR

Find us on LinkedIn

SOURCE: TFS Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tfs-financial-introduces-white-labeled-technology-infrastructure-fin-1035287