Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: A3D3UW | ISIN: US02138A3068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
20 Leser
Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. Announces Ticker Symbol Change

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Air Charter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Premier Air") (OTC: PREM), headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a provider of luxury private jet services boasting a diverse, in-house fleet that spans from light jets to spacious heavy jets. Premier Air is uniquely equipped to meet the varied and discerning needs of its clientele, announces that its trading symbol changed and is now trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol "PREM".

Premier Air President, Ross Gourde, stated, "We are excited to have completed the name and symbol change as this is one milestone Premier Air has completed on its way to a new and exciting future for all our shareholders. I am very encouraged about the future growth and success of the company and look forward to sharing that success with everyone involved with Premier Air."

The change in trading symbol will not affect the Company's share structure, operations, or financial reporting requirements. Shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of this change.

For more information about Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc., the Company recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available at www.premieraircharter.com

About Premier Air Charter, Inc.

Premier Air Charter's dedication to excellence extends beyond its aircraft, encompassing personalized service, attention to detail, and uncompromising safety standards. Premier Air Charter is leading the way in luxury aviation. Our vast fleet of aircraft includes everything from light jets and turbojets to mid-large Jets. Drawing on decades of experience, our aviation experts oversee every aspect of the jet charter business, including private charters, aircraft management and sales. Visit www.premieraircharter.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

For further information, please visit the company's website at: www.premieraircharter.com or contact investors@premieraircharter.com

IR Contact:

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.
Stuart Smith
ssmith@smallcapvoice.com
512-267-2430

SOURCE: Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
