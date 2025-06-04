Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2025 14:22 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ELECQ (HK) Limited: ELECQ Showcases Smart Energy Management System at Drive to Zero 2025

PARIS, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELECQ is changing the game for EV charging in Europe. At Drive to Zero 2025, ELECQ introduced its all-in-one home energy management system - combining intelligent charging, solar integration, and dynamic load control.

ELECQ exhibition booth at Drive to Zero 2025, showing various EV chargers, interactive displays, and brand signage with visitors walking around.


Future-Proof Charging Infrastructure for Dynamic Energy Needs

Installing a powerful EV charger can strain older electrical panels or require expensive upgrades. ELECQ addresses this challenge with an integrated system comprising the Type 2 Home Charger, Power Monitor, and ELECQ App - forming a smart solution that adapts in real time to household energy conditions.

Full Control & Smart Load Management

The ELECQ Type 2 Home Charger delivers up to 22?kW of AC charging with safety, intelligence, and efficiency. Through the ELECQ App, homeowners can:

  • Schedule charging during off-peak hours
  • View cost breakdowns per session
  • Export reports and receive OTA firmware updates
  • Monitor solar vs. grid energy use

ELECQ's intelligent load management ensures safe and efficient charging on both single-home and multi-charger setups.

At the household level, the Power Monitor tracks real-time energy usage and wirelessly communicates with the charger via Wi-SUN. The charger then adjusts output dynamically to prevent overloads - enabling full-speed charging without upgrading the electrical panel.

For multi-EV households, Dynamic Load Balancing (DLB) make intelligently distributing power across up to 30 chargers without additional equipment. This prevents grid overload, optimizes power use, and maximizes system efficiency.

Solar Charging Modes

ELECQ supports three charging solar charging modes - Only Solar, Solar Priority, and Unlimited. With real-time coordination between solar, battery, and EV load via the Power Monitor, the system dynamically adjusts charging. Smart phase-switching ensures optimal solar utilization even during low generation.

OCPP - and Future-Proof

ELECQ chargers support direct OCPP integration and are already connected to major platforms like Last Mile Solutions, CLENERGY EV and SINTIO. The system supports:

  • OCPP 1.6J
  • OCPP 2.0.1
  • Future-ready OTA upgrade to OCPP 2.1

With dual-channel architecture (Direct OCPP + ELECQ Service Protocol), it guarantees broad compatibility with both open platforms and proprietary systems.

Expert Consultation: Discovering ELECQ EV Charging Solutions

Beyond Residential: Expanding ELECQ Ecosystem

ELECQ is scaling its solution beyond residential charging. The commercial lineup includes:

  • ELECQ Ready (pre-wired installation kits)
  • ELECQ Biz (for businesses and fleets)
  • ELECQ Station 60 - compact 60?kW DC fast charger with dual-port output, real-time load balancing, and stepless current control for optimized uptime.

The comprehensive ELECQ software suite ensure cloud connectivity:

  • ELECQ App (for users)
  • ELECQ Partner App (for installers)
  • ELECQ Cloud (for remote diagnostics, OTA, and energy analytics)

Built for Europe, Ready for Partnership

ELECQ is certified for the European market by TÜV Rheinland with CE, CB, and RED, and tested for RoHS, REACH, and WEEE compliance. Whether you're a homeowner, installer, or energy platform, ELECQ makes smart energy effortless.

Visit us at Pavilion 5.3, Booth A22, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

Stay Connected:Follow ELECQ on LinkedIn

Become a Partner:www.elecq.com

COMPANY: ELECQ
EMAIL: sales@elecq.com
WEB: https://www.elecq.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34575fc8-9d05-447f-96cc-fda142fb4493
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc290e72-0e63-498a-b865-6487cd684880


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.