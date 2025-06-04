Anzeige
04.06.2025 14:24 Uhr
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Board Changes - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

4 June 2025

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Board Changes - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Sian Hansen as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 4 June 2025.

Sian has a background in investment banking and policy development. She currently holds a diverse portfolio of non-executive board positions including as a Non-Executive director of Pacific Assets Trust plc and Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC and holds advisory and trustee positions at Cerno Capital, Aurra Studios, the Almeida Theatre and The Sanctuary Counsel, an advisory firm based in Westminster. She finished her term on the JP Morgan Multi Asset Growth and Income plc board in March 2024. Until October 2023, Sian held the position of Chief Operating Officer at the CT Group, a global strategic consultancy group. Prior to this, she served as Executive Director of the Legatum Institute and earlier in her career, she was Managing Director of Policy Exchange, one of the UK's most successful policy think tanks. Her earlier professional experiences also include senior roles in investment banking, where she served as a company analyst at Enskilda Securities and was Director of Sales at Société Generale.

Sian's appointment will be proposed to shareholders for ratification at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in September 2025.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraph 6.4.8R of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Company Secretary

Frostrow Capital LLP

020 3170 8732


