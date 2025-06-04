NetBetNews.it Sponsors 'CUR in Campo' Charity Football Event

FOGGIA, Italy, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBetNews.it is proud to announce its role as the Official Partner for the highly anticipated charity football event CUR in Campo, taking place on June 6, 2025, in Foggia. This special event will unite some of the most iconic names in Italian football for a celebration of sport, solidarity, and community.

As a Main Sponsor, NetBetNews.it will enjoy prominent branding across the event and its social media channels. The match will feature legendary players including Francesco Totti, Vincent Candela, Fabio Quagliarella, Stefano Fiore, Stefano Sorrentino, Christian Panucci, Marco Amelia, and Simone Tiribocchi, creating an electrifying atmosphere for both fans and participants.

"We're excited to stand alongside football legends and passionate fans as part of 'CUR in Campo'," said Alessio Costabile, Country Manager for NetBetNews.it. "This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to the world of sport and gives us a powerful opportunity to elevate our brand while supporting a great cause."

Organized to unite communities and raise awareness through the universal language of football, CUR in Campo is more than just a sporting event, it's a chance to give back. This mission aligns perfectly with NetBetNews.it's core values of community engagement and responsible entertainment.

For more information about the event or NetBetNews.it, please visit NetBetNews.itor contact pr@netbetnews.it.