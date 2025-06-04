Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2025 14:34 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NetBetNews.it Sponsors 'CUR in Campo' Charity Football Event

FOGGIA, Italy, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBetNews.it is proud to announce its role as the Official Partner for the highly anticipated charity football event CUR in Campo, taking place on June 6, 2025, in Foggia. This special event will unite some of the most iconic names in Italian football for a celebration of sport, solidarity, and community.

As a Main Sponsor, NetBetNews.it will enjoy prominent branding across the event and its social media channels. The match will feature legendary players including Francesco Totti, Vincent Candela, Fabio Quagliarella, Stefano Fiore, Stefano Sorrentino, Christian Panucci, Marco Amelia, and Simone Tiribocchi, creating an electrifying atmosphere for both fans and participants.

"We're excited to stand alongside football legends and passionate fans as part of 'CUR in Campo'," said Alessio Costabile, Country Manager for NetBetNews.it. "This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to the world of sport and gives us a powerful opportunity to elevate our brand while supporting a great cause."

Organized to unite communities and raise awareness through the universal language of football, CUR in Campo is more than just a sporting event, it's a chance to give back. This mission aligns perfectly with NetBetNews.it's core values of community engagement and responsible entertainment.

For more information about the event or NetBetNews.it, please visit NetBetNews.itor contact pr@netbetnews.it.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.