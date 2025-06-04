Faraday Factory Japan: Faraday Factory Has Started Delivery of Superconductor Tapes for 200,000 Ampere Busbar to be installed at Aluminum Smelter Plant in Hamburg, Germany

The world's largest industrial superconducting busbar project with the 200,000 Ampere capacity is led by Vision Electric Super Conductors GmbH

TOKYO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faraday Factory Japan LLC has started supplying high-temperature superconductor (HTS) tape to Vision Electric Super Conductors GmbH (VESC). By 2027, VESC will manufacture and install a 600 meter long superconducting busbar system with 200,000 Ampere current-carrying capacity to power electrolysis cells at smelter facility in Hamburg, Germany. While operating at cryogenic temperatures, this new superconducting system will offer significantly greater energy efficiency than conventional solutions achieve. This milestone marks the largest deployment of HTS technology in aluminum industry to date.

According to the International Aluminium Institute, aluminum smelting industry has an estimated annual output of 72+ million tons with the average energy intensity of 135 kWh per kilogram. The Hamburg project aims to demonstrate the massive energy-saving potential of superconductor busbars for aluminum smelting, as well as for other electrolysis processes, data centers, solar fields, and railways.

"This first-of-a-kind project is of particular importance for us, as it paves the way for market adoption of superconductors in strategically important industries like electrolysis production of metals and gases," said Dr. Sergey Lee, CEO of Faraday Factory Japan.

"In the contest of superconductor manufacturers, Faraday Factory convinced on technical competence and commercial support," said Dr. Wolfgang Reiser, CEO of Vision Electric Super Conductors GmbH.

Faraday Factory Japan is the world's largest manufacturer of high-temperature superconductors. The company started to operate its new production facility in 2024.

Vision Electric Super Conductors GmbH has a core competence in the loss-free and safe transport of high electrical currents in industry and grid. The company delivers turnkey solutions to take care of customers' projects from design and construction to commissioning and maintenance.

