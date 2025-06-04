Agassi Sports Entertainment Corp.: Agassi Sports Entertainment Acquires Trademark and All Rights Associated with the Name "World Series of Pickleball"

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Agassi Sports Entertainment Corp. ("AASP" or the "company") (OTC PINK:AASP) is pleased to announce that it has acquired the trademark and all rights associated with the name "World Series of Pickleball", as registered with the US trademark office.

AASP has been, and continues to be, in discussions with potential partners, sponsors and other stakeholders to develop a significant global event around the sport of Pickleball, to be held in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world and home of Agassi Sports Entertainment.

We expect the World Series of Pickleball to be open to, and showcase, the best and most passionate pickleball players from around the globe in a multi-day event with the prize money, entertainment and grandeur in the tradition of Las Vegas.

Commenting for AASP, CEO Ronald S. Boreta said, "This is an exciting step in our goal of AASP's becoming a significant leader in growing the sport of Pickleball worldwide, through events, competition, media content, technology, wellness and facilities. We believe that by acquiring the name and trademark for The World Series of Pickleball, pickleball players from around the globe will recognize the fun, scale and tradition of what we expect to create in our home of Las Vegas. We continue to accelerate our discussions with potential partners and sponsors and look forward to sharing more details as this planned exciting global event continues to take shape."

About Agassi Sports Entertainment Corp.

The Company's efforts are initially focused on court sports, beginning with planned growth opportunities associated with branding and growing the pickleball and padel industries, both of which are currently experiencing significant growth.

