Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane and PAX Renew Distribution Agreement

PAX's award-winning portable dry herb cannabis vaporizers now more broadly available through Greenlane's distribution platform

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the premier global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced the renewal of its distribution agreement with PAX, a pioneer in the design and development of premium cannabis vaporization technologies and devices. The agreement maintains Greenlane's distribution throughout the U.S. for PAX's dry herb device portfolio, which includes the PAX MINI and PAX PLUS-New York Times Wirecutter's 2022, 2023 and 2024 pick for Best Portable Vaporizer.

PAX has long been recognized for its science-backed innovation, iconic design, and uncompromising commitment to quality-delivering clean, consistent, and elevated cannabis experiences for more than a decade. Through the reinvigoration of this relationship, PAX will be able to expand product access in key U.S. markets through Greenlane's strong retail network, operational scale, and deep industry relationships. Together, both companies share a vision for high-quality products, responsible growth, and a thriving, consumer-centric cannabis industry.

"Cannabis vaporizers continue to be a growing market, and PAX offers an extensive line of unique award-winning devices and a high performing team that has built a loyal and growing consumer base. We look forward to continuing our long-standing collaboration with PAX, a relationship that significantly enriches and compliments our distinguished portfolio of brands and partners," said Barbara Sher, Chief Executive Officer for Greenlane.

"We're thrilled to re-energize our partnership with Greenlane, a company that's been a trusted collaborator in the cannabis accessory space for years," said Francois Nadon, Head of Global Wholesale at PAX. "As we prepare to launch some of our most exciting innovations yet, this year and beyond, Greenlane's scale and retail reach will help us ensure more consumers can access the high-quality experience PAX is known for."

About PAX

PAX is a leading global cannabis brand on a mission to enhance people's lives, honoring the power of the plant through pioneering innovation, peerless quality and premium design. For more than a decade, PAX has delivered high-performance products-crafted for precision, purity and consistency-that are trusted by millions. PAX is committed to making a positive impact and has been recognized by The New York Times' Wirecutter, TIME, Fast Company, GQ, Gear Patrol, High Times, and more. PAX, designed for those who aim higher.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, , PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, Wholesale.Greenlane.com and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

For additional information, please visit: https://investor.gnln.com. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Investor Contact:

IR@greenlane.com

or

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

