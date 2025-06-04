Anzeige
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
04.06.2025 14:42 Uhr
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04


BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

4 June 2025

The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2025 of 1.125 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 14 July 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 13 June 2025 (ex-dividend date is 12 June 2025). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 23 June 2025.

Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Telephone: 020 3649 3432



