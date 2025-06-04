Anzeige
04.06.2025 14:42 Uhr
Yuwell Medical: Yuwell PRIMEDIC Global Partners Conference Held in Germany - Signs Strategic Agreement with Safe Life to Expand Global First-Aid Market

STUTTGART, Germany, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuwell PRIMEDIC successfully held its 2025 Global Partners Conference in Stuttgart, Germany, bringing together leadership and international distributors. The event spotlighted an expanded strategic alliance with Safe Life Group, embracing "The Next Wave" in first-aid solutions globally.

Setting New Benchmarks in Emergency Solutions

Yuwell Chairman, Mr. Alex WU, highlighted PRIMEDIC's 52-year mission of "Saves life. Everywhere." He emphasized Yuwell's commitment to further invest in PRIMEDIC to advice its position as a global leader in first-aid solutions and protect more lives worldwide.

The conference also showcased a portfolio of first-aid products designed for public, EMS & clinical, and home use - jointly developed and manufactured in China and Germany.

Emphasized products
HeartSave myPAD, which is portable and handy size The HeartSave Y/YA series, which features both of blood oxygen and blood pressure monitoring

These smart devices enable remote emergency assistance and one-touch alerts, delivering efficient solutions for complex scenarios. All products are EU MDR-certified, paving the way for further expansion across the European market.

PRIMEDIC Global CEO, Dr. Jack JING announced plans to increase investment in AI-powered emergency response and remote medical connectivity. PRIMEDIC will launch over 10 strategic products to enhance integrated emergency solutions spanning EMS to clinical care, creating end-to-end health solutions from prevention through emergency response to recovery.

Strengthening Global Reach Through Strategic Partnership with Safe Life
While advancing product innovation, PRIMEDIC is also accelerating its global expansion. Financial reports show its emergency solutions segment generated ¥239 million (˜$33M USD) in 2024 revenue, a 34.05% year-on-year-driven by localized overseas operations and global supply chain partnerships.

At the conference, PRIMEDIC signed a letter of intent with Safe Life Group. This expanded partnership builds on a 15-year relationship, combining shared values, complementary strengths, and integrated resources to accelerate PRIMEDIC's presence across Europe and the United States while raising public awareness for emergency preparedness and response.

As emergency scenarios diversify and IoT technology advances, the AED market is rapidly evolving toward smart, accessible solutions. PRIMEDIC will leverage its technical expertise and strategic vision to accelerate product innovations and international certifications, promoting global growth and delivering next-level emergency care worldwide.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yuwell-primedic-global-partners-conference-held-in-germany---signs-strategic-agreement-with-safe-life-to-expand-global-first-aid-market-302473216.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
