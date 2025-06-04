Idag, den 4 juni 2025, offentliggjorde SWECO Sverige AB, ett indirekt helägt dotterbolag till SWECO AB (publ), ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Projektengagemang Sweden AB.

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande.

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Projektengagemang Sweden AB (PENG B, ISIN-kod SE0011337666, orderboks-ID 156567) ska ges observationsstatus.

Today, June 4, 2025, SWECO Sverige AB, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of SWECO AB (publ), disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Projektengagemang Sweden AB.

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Projektengagemang Sweden AB (PENG B, ISIN-code SE0011337666, order book ID 156567) shall be given observation status.

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.