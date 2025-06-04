New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + U.S. & China expected to speak

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Caroline Woods delivers the pre-market update on June 4th

The major averages are little changed entering Wednesday's session after securing a second-straight day of gains to begin the week.

President Trump said overnight in a Truth Social post that it is "extremely hard" to make a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This comes as the White House says the two leaders are expected to speak this week.

Investors will get a clearer picture of the job market this morning with ADP releasing its May report on private sector employment. This comes after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that job openings rose to 7.4 million in April.

Opening Bell

Forbes celebrates the Forbes Iconoclast Summit which will bring together the world's most influential dealmakers and financial titans.

Closing Bell

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSL) highlights its long-term strategy, operational plans, and 2028 financial targets.

