Pacific Assets Trust plc - Director Declaration

4 June 2025
Pacific Assets Trust plc
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, the Company acknowledges that Sian Hansen, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, with effect from 4 June 2025.
