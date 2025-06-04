Pacific Assets Trust plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

4 June 2025

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, the Company acknowledges that Sian Hansen, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, with effect from 4 June 2025.

