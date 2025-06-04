DATAMARK Inc: DATAMARK to Showcase AI-Powered Contact Center Solutions at CCW Las Vegas 2025, Introduces Innovation Lab Initiative

EL PASO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / DATAMARK, a leading provider of multilingual contact center and business process outsourcing (BPO) services, announced its attendance at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas 2025, the world's largest customer contact event, taking place June 9-12 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, NV. The company's presence will spotlight its AI-powered platforms-DataSmart, DataScribe, and DataNext-while offering a first look at the company's newest strategic initiative: the DATAMARK Innovation Lab.

Datamark Innovation Lab CCW Las Vegas



Set to formally launch later this year, the Innovation Lab is a collaborative space- both virtual and in-person-where clients will be invited to co-create, test, and deploy next-generation contact center solutions alongside DATAMARK's digital transformation team. The Lab will build on the success of DataSmart, DATAMARK's proprietary Generative AI knowledge base, and DataScribe, its real-time transcription and summarization engine.

"CCW Las Vegas is the ideal venue to show the industry what purposeful innovation looks like in action," said Ali Karim, Vice President at DATAMARK. "We're not here to sell theoretical AI. We're here to meet real leaders facing real CX challenges, and to show them how they can partner with us to build solutions that are designed for their frontline teams, not just the future."

At the event, DATAMARK's leadership team will host live demos of its AI platforms, discuss applied automation strategies for nearshore and offshore operations, and preview how clients can engage with the Innovation Lab to shape customized workflows that reduce handle time, improve CSAT, and eliminate redundant agent effort.

Customer Contact Week Las Vegas 2025 is expected to attract over 5,000 customer contact professionals and more than 200 solution providers from across 46 countries. CCW's agenda will include sessions focused on Generative AI, workforce enablement, omnichannel integration, and CX transformation, all of which align with DATAMARK's technology-forward service offerings.

DATAMARK invites attendees to connect with its team at the event and to schedule early access sessions for the Innovation Lab rollout.

About DATAMARK

Founded in 1989, DATAMARK, Inc. is a U.S.-based contact center and business process outsourcing company that provides multilingual, omnichannel customer experience solutions to Fortune 500 companies, large enterprises, and government agencies. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, with delivery centers in the U.S., Mexico, and India, DATAMARK delivers tech-enabled solutions in customer service, document management, and digital transformation.

Learn more at www.datamark.net

SOURCE: DATAMARK Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/datamark-to-showcase-ai-powered-contact-center-solutions-at-ccw-1032468