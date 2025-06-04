BCM One Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List for 2025

Company Ranked 125 Among North America's Most Successful Solution Providers

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized BCM One on the 2025 CRN Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. With a combined revenue of $548.9 billion, the companies on the list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

"BCM One is proud to be named to this list for the fifth year in a row," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "It reflects the hard work and dedication of our team as they deliver solutions and support that enable our partners and their customers to thrive as technologies and market conditions continuously evolve."

"The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500."

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a telecom company powering business communications for SMBs to enterprise businesses across the US and around the world. BCM One's portfolio spans across five distinct brands which include: BCM One Enterprise Solutions specializing in enterprise voice and network connectivity delivered in over 80 countries all with a design-led, fully managed approach; SkySwitch offering a white-label UCaaS platform for MSPs, system integrators, and channel partners;SIP.US ; SIPTRUNK; and Flowroute offering simple, self-service SIP trunks and messaging tools for small to medium-sized businesses. To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT THE CHANNEL COMPANY:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

