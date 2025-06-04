Sustainability Partners Appoints Nancy Johnson as Chief Financial Officer to Support Strategic Growth and Operational Scale

CHANDLER, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Sustainability Partners (SP), a Public Benefit Company committed to the long-term care and funding of essential infrastructure, announced today the appointment of Nancy Johnson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Johnson brings nearly 20 years of industry experience in renewable energy finance, asset performance, and infrastructure operations to her new role at SP.

Most recently, Johnson served as Vice President of Finance and Asset Management at Ecofin Advisors, LLC, where she led asset management and financial operations for private equity infrastructure funds focused on distributed generation and utility-scale renewable energy projects. She was responsible for project valuation, cash forecasting, board reporting, and financial optimization, while managing complex stakeholder relationships and overseeing operational transitions from development through construction to long-term operations.

Prior to that, Johnson held roles with increasing responsibilities at NextEra Energy Resources, one of the country's largest renewable energy developers, where she led enterprise-wide implementations, managed energy trading accounting and forecasting, and spearheaded several automation initiatives.

"Nancy brings a rare combination of precision, leadership, and deep infrastructure experience," said John Veech, CEO of SP. "She's operated at the highest levels of renewable and infrastructure finance and understands how to align fiscal responsibility with long-term mission. Her strategic mindset will strengthen our foundation as we continue scaling our Infrastructure as a Service® model across the country."

As CFO, Johnson will assist in guiding SP's expansion into new markets and infrastructure categories aligned with its public benefit mission. "I'm honored to join a company redefining how infrastructure is funded, maintained, and cared for. SP's mission resonates deeply with me, and I'm excited to apply my experience in renewable energy finance to help scale solutions that support sustainable, resilient communities well into the future," said Nancy Johnson, CFO of SP.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners (SP) is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding, deployment, and ongoing care of essential infrastructure to help municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. SP can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, SP charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure its infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever.

