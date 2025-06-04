PathPresenter Showcases "Image Management Simplified" Digital Pathology Workflow at ECDP 2025

Pre-Congress Workshop, Interoperability Showcase , and Technical Session among PathPresenter's initiatives in Barcelona

MONTVILLE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / PathPresenter, a leading Image Management System and workflow platform developer for digital pathology, is pleased to announce it will showcase its latest advances with a number of presentations at the European Congress of Digital Pathology taking place June 25-28 in Barcelona, Spain.

Pre-Congress Workshop : "Image Management Simplified: PathPresenter IMS for Clinical Care, Research, Education, & AI". June 25 at 3:30pm in Room 6. Speakers : Patrick Myles, CEO, PathPresenter Dr. Rajendra Singh, PathPresenter co-founder and Director of Dermatopathology and Digital Pathology, Summit Health Dr. Orly Ardon, Director, Digital Pathology Operations, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Dr. Anil Parwani, Chair, Department of Pathology, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Dr. Junya Fukuoka, Professor, Department of Pathology Informatics, Nagasaki University

Interoperability Showcase : "Breaking the silos and building interoperability for scalable digital pathology," June 26th at 2:30pm in the Auditorium. Speakers : Dr. Rajendra Singh Dr. Juan Retamero, Medical VP, Paige Mirelva Drost, VP Product Management & Marketing, Barco

Technical Session on Generative AI: "Towards an AI Co-Pathologist," 28 June at 1pm in the Auditorium. Speaker: Dr. Rajendra Singh.

In addition to these scheduled presentations, PathPresenter will have live demos at booth #41 in the exhibit hall, including:

Clinical care, Research, and Education modules of our Enterprise platform

ConsultConnect, our innovative new web portal specifically for remote second opinions

Integrations of AI models from industry leading vendors.

"Exhibiting at ECDP in Barcelona is an important step for PathPresenter to expand the reach of our image management platform in Europe," said Patrick Myles, PathPresenter CEO. "We are looking forward to leveraging our domain knowledge, real-world experience, and unwavering commitment to interoperability to offer European pathologists and institutions our innovative solutions for clinical care, research, and education."

Our in-booth demonstrations will be supported by medical-grade monitors from display innovator and PathPresenter partner Barco . Don't miss the chance to see "Image Management Simplified" and speak with our staff in person at this authoritative event organized by the European Society of Digital and Integrative Pathology . To book an individual meeting or demonstration, we invite you to contact us via at www.pathpresenter.com/contact-us .

About PathPresenter

PathPresenter is an image management system and workflow platform for digital pathology. Founded by dermatopathologist and digital pathology pioneer Dr. Rajendra Singh, we are on a mission to democratize access to the world's pathology knowledge by connecting pathologists and institutions, providing a practical platform to access and use best-in-class AI models for clinical care, education, and research. Our deep domain knowledge, real world experience, and commitment to interoperability have made us the choice of tier one medical institutions as well as a thriving community of tens of thousands of users around the world. Learn more at www.pathpresenter.com .

The PathPresenter Clinical Viewer is not currently CE marked and is exempt from the requirements of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 2017/746 (IVDR). The device is intended solely for general laboratory research use and is not intended for in vitro diagnostic purposes, clinical decision-making, or patient diagnosis. It is currently undergoing technical evaluation and conformity assessment in preparation for CE marking, but it is not yet authorized for clinical use.

