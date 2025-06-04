Voxpopme Launches AI Moderator to Scale In-Depth Interviews

Voxpopme's new AI Moderator empowers research, marketing and product teams to run real-time, in-depth video interviews-without the hassle of scheduling or hosting.

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Voxpopme, the video research platform trusted by leading brands to capture real human insights, today announced the launch of AI Moderator-a breakthrough way to run real-time video interviews at scale, without the logistical burden of scheduling or hosting in-depth interviews.

Andy Barraclough, Founder & CEO at Voxpopme

Andy Barraclough, Founder & CEO at Voxpopme announces the launch of AI Moderator.

With AI Moderator, researchers and product teams can now conduct hundreds of video interviews asynchronously. Purpose-built for qualitative research, AI Moderator handles everything-from asking questions and leading conversations to generating instant analysis.

"Since the beginning, we've focused on helping brands connect with consumers at scale-first by making video surveys a fast and powerful way to gather insights," said Andy Barraclough, CEO and Founder of Voxpopme. "Now, with AI Moderator, we're taking that one step further by making in-depth interviews just as scalable. It removes the friction of scheduling and moderating, while still capturing rich, human stories-so teams can uncover the insights they need, faster and more often.

Real Interviews. No Scheduling. Just Insights.

AI Moderator replaces the time-consuming manual effort of running interviews live. Upload or build a discussion guide, then the AI Moderator takes care of conducting interviews with targeted participants. After the interviews are done, researchers can find insights in Voxpopme's AI Insights.

The process is simple:

Choose your target audience for AI-moderated interviews. Upload your discussion guide or generate one with AI. Launch your study and let the AI Moderator lead the conversation. Review and analyze responses with Voxpopme AI Insights.

Built for Today's Researchers

AI Moderator includes:

Built-in screener and demographic targeting

Discussion guide creation via AI or manual input

A natural human voice that leads to smooth, organic interviews

Direct integration with Voxpopme's AI Insights

Whether your team is short on time or working across time zones, AI Moderator enables you to talk to more people-including harder-to-reach audiences-without sacrificing depth or quality.

It's also ideal for sensitive or high-emotion topics, such as indulgent foods or personal care, where participants may feel more comfortable opening up to AI rather than a human moderator.

Try AI Moderator for Free

As part of its launch, Voxpopme is offering a Free AI-moderated Pilot Project, making it easy to explore this new approach with zero cost or scheduling effort.

To take part in a free pilot or try it for yourself, visit: go.voxpopme.com/ai-moderator

About Voxpopme

Voxpopme brings together everything insights teams need to move fast, go deep, and deliver research with real impact. It's an all-in-one qualitative insights platform, packed with tools to capture human stories via video, analyze faster, and share insights that drive action. To learn more, visit www.voxpopme.com

SOURCE: Voxpopme

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/voxpopme-launches-ai-moderator-to-scale-in-depth-interviews-1034979