SwiftSift, Inc. Joins UNC Charlotte's 'Commercialization and Research Partnerships'

Major Milestone for AI Tech-Startup

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / SwiftSift, Inc. ("SwiftSift") today announced that it has joined the University of North Carolina at Charlotte's Commercialization and Research Partnerships. In alignment with the program, SwiftSift will license an office suite in UNC Charlotte's state-of-the-art PORTAL Building on its main campus. This will provide SwiftSift collaborative opportunities with the University's exceptional academic talent and faculty researchers, as well as access to its top-tier lab facilities, including the Charlotte AI Institute.

SwiftSift's CEO, Michael Novielli, stated, "We're honored to join UNC Charlotte's Commercialization and Research Partnerships. As an AI-driven start-up enterprise, UNC Charlotte offers us the perfect environment to foster innovation and further accelerate the development and commercialization of our personal explorer, PlanTech app. We plan to engage the ecosystem within the University, which is rapidly emerging as a distinguished research institution." He added, "We are excited to team up with UNC Charlotte on this initiative and look forward to a mutually rewarding relationship."

About SwiftSift, Inc.

SwiftSift, Inc. is developing a patent-pending 'PlanTech' application that creates a unique 'AI-Buddy', making planning your favorite experiences customized, simple and fun. Based on the user's personal profile, the AI-Buddy provides the optimal recommendations for restaurants, hotels, spas, and other favorite experiences - such as nightclubs, museums and boat charters. You can explore and plan alone or in a group, chat, talk and share ideas, book the reservation, sync to your calendar, and earn valuable rewards in just minutes. For more information, please visit https://swiftsift.net/.

About the University of North Carolina at Charlotte

More than 31,000 students choose to call North Carolina's urban research university home. As Charlotte's only R1 institution, UNC Charlotte drives innovation and discovery in one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. The University has an award-winning focus on student success, internationally recognized research and creative activity, and a deep commitment to community engagement and cultural vibrancy that makes it one of U.S. News & World Report's Top 100 Public Universities. Learn more about what's great - only at Charlotte. https://www.charlotte.edu/

About the Charlotte AI Institute

The Charlotte AI Institute at UNC Charlotte is a leading research hub dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence across disciplines. It fosters innovation through AI-driven research in healthcare, education, leadership, manufacturing, and ethics. The institute collaborates with industry and community partners, providing educational opportunities, research initiatives, and professional development programs to shape the future of AI responsibly and effectively. For more information, please visit: https://research.charlotte.edu/charlotte-ai-institute/

CONTACT: For further inquiries, please contact Michael Novielli at mnovielli@swiftsift.net or (203) 300-9599.

SOURCE: SwiftSift, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/swiftsift-inc.-joins-unc-charlottes-commercialization-and-researc-1035165