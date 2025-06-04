Cognixion and Pupil Labs Announce Strategic Partnership to Combine Eye-Tracking with Axon-R Neural Interface

Integration of Eye-Tracking and AI-Powered EEG BCI Technologies Opens New Frontiers for Clinical Researchers

SANTA BARBARA, CA AND BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Cognixion , a leading developer of noninvasive Brain-Computer Interface (BCI), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) technology, and Pupil Labs GmbH , a leader in eye-tracking solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate cutting-edge technologies to deliver an interface that measures both visual attention and neural signals. Pupil Labs' sophisticated eye-tracking software will connect with Cognixion's Axon-R SDK, allowing for seamless data collection and analysis across platforms.

High-precision eye tracking and advanced BCI electroencephalogram (EEG) capabilities will give clinical researchers powerful new tools for neuroscience, human-computer interaction, and assistive technology research. The combined technology will provide a higher level of data confidence, and a platform that can adapt to the unique needs of patients where disease progression may impact eye gaze ability, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The partnership addresses a significant need in the research community for unified tools that can simultaneously track visual attention and neural activity with research-grade precision.

"By combining Cognixion's neural interface expertise with Pupil Labs' industry-leading eye tracking technology, we're filling a critical role in sensor architecture that isn't available with any current brain-computer interface technologies," said Andreas Forsland , CEO of Cognixion. "This partnership enables a new generation of studies that can correlate visual attention with neural activity in real-time, potentially transforming our understanding of human cognition and interaction."

The integrated solution will allow researchers to:

Rapidly prototype and deploy studies that simultaneously measure eye movements and brain activity

Leverage research-grade sensors for both modalities without complex technical integration

Access synchronized data streams through a unified developer interface

Develop applications that respond to both visual attention and neural signals

"We've seen growing demand for combined eye-tracking and EEG solutions from our research partners," said Moritz Kassner , CEO of Pupil Labs. "This collaboration with Cognixion addresses that need with a seamless integration that maintains the fidelity researchers expect from both technologies while dramatically reducing technical barriers."

The integration is expected to be particularly valuable for clinical researchers studying attention, cognitive load, human-computer interaction, and assistive technologies for individuals with motor impairments.

Technical teams from both companies have begun the integration process, with initial releases expected within six months. The companies will also collaborate on joint marketing efforts and educational resources for the research community.

For more information, please visit www.cognixion.com and www.pupil-labs.com .

About Cognixion

Cognixion is a leader in brain-computer, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and natural user interface technology. The company is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with severe motor impairments by providing cutting-edge patented technology that allows them to independently communicate and restore physical interactions with the world around them. The Cognixion ONE device is the company's flagship product, and it has already received significant recognition for its design and potential to transform the lives of individuals with severe motor impairments. Cognixion has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its derivative version, called Cognixion ONE Axon. The work described in this study is built upon the Cognixion ONE Axon-R, which is a version of the Axon made specifically for research purposes, and is not currently cleared by the FDA as a medical device.

About Pupil Labs

Pupil Labs is a Berlin-based company that has been pioneering wearable eye-tracking technology since 2014. At the core of their platform is NeonNet, a state-of-the-art deep learning pipeline that delivers robust, calibration-free performance. NeonNet delivers rich data - gaze, pupil diameter, blinks, and more - with research-grade precision and reliability, setting a new benchmark for real-world eye tracking. Today, Pupil Labs supports a global community of over 10,000 professional users, with nearly 1,000 scientific publications produced using their tools.

