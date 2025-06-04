Möve Marketing Launches Möve Link, a Groundbreaking Web App Designed to Streamline Collaboration on Strategic Campaigns and Deliver Marketing Results Faster

TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Möve Marketing, a leading provider of fractional marketing services for growing B2B companies, proudly announces the launch of Möve Link, an innovative web app created to simplify collaboration, increase transparency, and accelerate results for marketing teams.

Transforming How Agencies Show Impact

In today's fast-moving digital landscape, lean agencies need to deliver results faster, smarter, and with greater transparency than ever before. Möve Link transforms how agencies collaborate with clients, track progress, and showcase impact in real time.

"Lean agencies have always been about doing more with less. Until now, they've been held back by outdated tools that create lag between effort and visibility," said Kaitlyn Merola, Founder & CEO of Möve. "Möve Link flips the script by putting real-time results at the center of the client relationship. This isn't just an upgrade, it's a fundamental shift in how agencies prove and scale their impact."

With workflows powered by human ingenuity and enhanced by AI, Möve Link offers real-time visibility into campaign activity, deliverables, and performance.

Möve Link's Key Features:

Centralized Control - View and track all integrated marketing efforts across programs and channels in one place.

Integrated Communication - Collaborate directly with Möve strategists on large-scale initiatives and brand evolutions in the app.

Real-Time Dashboard - Track budget and effort allocation, campaign progress, and performance metrics.

On-Demand Requests - Submit new marketing tasks and bigger campaign ideas with a few clicks.

Asset Library - Access finalized deliverables, working drafts, and historical creative.

"Think of it as your marketing command center," Merola added. "Whether you want to communicate a major value prop shift, spin up a new paid ad campaign, refine messaging, or request a last-minute social post-Möve Link makes it easy to move fast and stay aligned."

Why the Market Needs This Now

With rising client expectations and tighter budgets, agencies must demonstrate ROI faster while operating efficiently. Early adopters report:

Reduction in time spent on status updates

Increased client satisfaction scores due to instant visibility

Faster project turnarounds with streamlined collaboration

"The implementation of Möve Link has been a game-changer for us," said John Moffitt, Co-Founder & President of 5th Line. "It's given our team the clarity and visibility we needed to manage marketing priorities even more efficiently than before. We're now able to move faster, make more informed decisions, and truly operate as one team with Möve."

Möve plans to roll out Möve Link to all existing clients this quarter. For more information, please visit https://www.move-mktg.com/ .

About Möve Marketing

Möve Marketing is a fractional marketing agency dedicated to delivering exceptional results for B2B startups and growth-stage companies. With a proven track record of success, Möve Marketing helps clients achieve rapid growth through data-driven strategies and agile execution.

The agency offers a comprehensive suite of inbound marketing and public relations services, including demand generation, marketing operations, paid advertising, and brand awareness. For more information, visit https://www.move-mktg.com/ .

